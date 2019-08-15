Can you guess this mystery antique item’s use?

Hello from Hazard!

Ed Homer, of Transfer, Pennsylvania, who submitted Item No. 1138, wrote and confirmed Jim Moffet was correct. The items are coopers tools (chime mauls) to drive or push down the metal rings (called chimes back then) on a wooden cask which is another name for a large barrel.
Homer also writes, “I like the story best, however, about driving earthworms to the surface.”

 

 

Item No. 1139

Item No. 1139 was submitted by Bernard Kenny, of Baden, Pennsylvania. He thinks he may know what it is, but do you?
Email us at editorial@farmanddairy.com; or by mail to: Hazard a Guess, c/o Farm and Dairy, P.O. Box 38, Salem, OH 44460.

