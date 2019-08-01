Can you name this pair of antique tools?

We had two more completely different guesses on Item No. 1137. We revealed last week that one group said it is an ear corn dryer, and the second group said it is a chimney flue cleaner.

This week, Cindy Christani said it is a squirrel feeder (but she thinks that’s too obvious). Bob Kramer, of Springboro, Ohio, said it is a rack to dry noodles. The long noodles were hung on the spikes to dry.

Ken Gates, of Bellevue, Nebraska, agrees with those last week who said it is a corn cob drying rack.

Richard Bader, of Middletown, New York, submitted the item.

We’ll move along to Item No. 1138, submitted by Ed Homer, Transfer, Pennsylvania. The items are 17 by 2 by 1 inches thick.

Do you know what the items are? Email us at editorial@farmanddairy.com; or by mail to: Hazard a Guess, c/o Farm and Dairy, P.O. Box 38, Salem, OH 44460.