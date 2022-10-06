Can you hazard a guess on our newest antique item?

Hello from Hazard!

We had several guesses come in on Item No. 1226.

James Barr, Ashville, Ohio, said he believes it to be a staple puller. “This would be a hand tool for removing staples from wooden posts when a farmer would want to replace a wooden post or move the fence to a new location.”

Richard Bader, Middletown, New York, (who says this is only a guess) thinks it is tool for putting new crosslinks in snow chains cars/trucks or it’s a staple puller for taking staples out of wooden fence farm.

Don Scott said it is a tool for working on tire chains, and it is not used much now days because of 4 by 4 trucks and cars.

Dale Cerar, Robinson Township, Pennsylvania, says it is a device that was used with car chains. It could crimp new links on the chains and also remove broken links.

Jay Parsons, Wheeling, West Virginia, agrees with the others and owns three of these items. “These are used to replace the crosslinks on chains for pickups and automobiles. I have a larger one of these that I use to replace crosslinks on chains for my dump truck and road truck. They are a very handy tool, and I have used them multiple times.”

Wayne Landis, Freedom, Pennsylvania, Bob O’ Connor and Robert Reid, Hubbard, Ohio, also agree.

Larry Broestle, North Royalton, Ohio, said it is a tool used for lacing of conveyor belting.

Katy Robbins, Hubbard, said maybe it is a vintage set of hog-ring pliers.

Bill West submitted Item No. 1226. He said his dad used this hand tool in ’60s.

David Plyler, Titusville, Pennsylvania, got Item No. 1227 in a box lot at an auction a few years ago. The metal is marked “Wagner” on one side and “made in USA FL 304” on the other side.

Do you know what the item is or how the item was used? Let us know by emailing us at editorial@farmanddairy.com; or by mail to: Hazard a Guess, c/o Farm and Dairy, P.O. Box 38, Salem, OH 44460. We could use some Hazard items. If you have something you need identified, send it our way!