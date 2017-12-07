Can you help us figure out how this antique tool was used?

Hello from Hazard!

We showed Item No. 1094 for the first time last week. Monroe Harbage, of Plain City, Ohio, submitted the item.

Paul Heimberger made a correct response on our website. He said it’s a slater’s axe.

A slater’s axe is a cutting tool used with a bench iron to trim sheets of natural slate to size. It also has a spike in the butt of the blade which can be used to punch holes in the slate.

Thank you, Paul for the quick response.

Our next item comes from Charlie Wilson, of North Canton, Ohio. Item No. 1095 is 8 1/2 inches long.



Do you know how it was used?

Email your responses to editorial@farmanddairy.com; or respond by mail to: Hazard a Guess, c/o Farm and Dairy, P.O. Box 38, Salem, OH 44460. And if you’re on our website, you can also respond in a comment on our Hazard post.