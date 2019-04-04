Can you name this golden-hued antique tool?

Hello from Hazard!

We’re happy to report that Item No. 1126 isn’t a coffin, but is an antique copper bathtub.

Mary Thompson, of Flushing, Ohio, restored this 150-year-old copper bathtub, with wood framing, that came from a house in Cadiz, Ohio.

Thanks to Dennis Graham, of Greensburg, Pennsylvania, George Wimer, Tidioute, Pennsylvania, and Thomas Jarvis, of Monongahela, Pennsylvania, for writing in with the correct identification. (We’re guessing no one responded last week, because they thought surely everyone would know what it was.)

Our next item, Item No. 1127, comes from Blanche Kind, of Slippery Rock, Pennsylvania. She’s asked everyone she can, but no one knows what this is, so naturally, she turned to all of you.

You can see its length, roughly 4 inches closed, and how it opens. It has a golden hue to it, she adds.

Do you know how this tool was used? Email us at editorial@farmanddairy.com; or by mail to: Hazard a Guess, c/o Farm and Dairy, P.O. Box 38, Salem, OH 44460.