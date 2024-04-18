Celebrating an eclipse birthday

“The great thing about getting older is you don’t lose all the ages you have been,” is a sentiment I once read. I’ve held onto that thought and celebrate with joy each time April rolls around.

With each birthday, I realize the sand in the hourglass is weighted heaviest in the bottom rather than the top. That makes each one even more precious.

This year, my birthday fell on the same day as the solar eclipse — what a gift! If the science we read proved to be right, many months ago we learned we would be smack dab in the middle of the line of totality for this incredible event. My daughter had asked me a couple of months back if I would want to spend my birthday at her place, celebrating by taking in the total solar eclipse with her family.

As we headed back the lane to her wooded property, I saw so many cars there, and the light bulb came on. I couldn’t wait to jump out of the truck to find out who was there.

The first person I saw was my friend Kathy with whom I struck a friendship on the first day of first grade. Then a friend and former neighbor I’ve long treasured, and the surprises just kept on coming. It was the perfect place to celebrate and Mother Nature even cooperated with clear skies. How did we get so lucky?

So many times, a big event is shadowed in both literal and figurative ways. This birthday party was glorious in every possible way.

We reminisced and enjoyed great food, while watching the little kids enjoying every minute, making their own memories to hold. Safety glasses for the eclipse were passed out as the time grew nearer to start watching. The first view looked as though the sun had a little nibble taken out of it, the moon moving into position. Let the show begin.

I had as much fun watching the people I love so much, all in one place, enjoying an amazing experience. When we reached totality, the “sunset” in every single view of the property was glorious like a 360 degree sunset. The temperature dropped, the darkness turned on security lights and we clapped and cheered as we took it all in.

A bonus surprise came when my little great-nephew handed me a card he had made.

“Read this right now,” he said.

It had been signed by each member of their family, including “and baby” at the end. I jumped for joy and hugged the expectant mama and papa, who I love to the moon and back.

It was the best birthday ever and one I hope to never forget. We get old only if we stop taking the child within us along to the party.