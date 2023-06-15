When dating back in high school, the price of gas was cheap. Two bits would buy

a gallon and a Five would fill my Jeep.

The tickets at the Roxy were about a buck back then. Two Cokes, a bag of

popcorn, still left money from my Ten.

Fifty years have come and gone. Now prices are sky high. I ain’t got a lot of

money. I’m a flat broke type of guy.

My wife and I got married back in 1991. The preacher told me, “Date your wife

and keep your marriage fun.”

I must admit it’s been too long since we were on a date. My good friend told me,

“Ask her now before it grows too late.”

On Friday, after lunch, I asked, “How ‘bout a date tonight?” The astonished look

she gave me was, “You sure you’re feeling right?”

A ton of bricks sure doesn’t have to hit me on the head, to remind me where I’m

slacking, just a look from her instead.

I hinted ‘bout a movie, even though they charge too much. I was looking to

impress her. Said, “This time we won’t go Dutch.”

So, we readied for the evening, mind made up, hell bent to go. I even took a

shower, only been a week or so.

Sixty dollars filled my Chevy’s hungry appetite! We drove down to the movie

house. The tickets took a bite!

The attendant took my Twenty, then I said, “Two tickets please.” He needed five

more dollars and demanded with such ease.

I stepped up to the snack bar. The prices almost out of reach. ‘Cuz the popcorn

and the soda pop were five whole dollars each.

Last of all a box of Goobers came in movie size. Ten dollars for the chocolate

covered peanuts sure ain’t wise.

I’d spent a whopping hundred bucks before the movie showed. My Mastercard

was handy but was running overload!

The Superheroes movie wasn’t bad, I must admit. But, ain’t got much recollection

‘cuz I slept through most of it.

So, next time when I am thinking of a date night with my wife. We’ll sit down on

the porch swing, share a Coke and talk ‘bout life.