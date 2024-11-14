Dazzlin’ Doris

My Chevy truck had been with me since 1989.

She’d worn a little haggard, but was paid for. She was mine.

My good wife named her Doris. Seemed a strange name for a truck.

But Doris was dependable and never gave bad luck.

I could load her up with gravel, in the summer haul the hay.

We’d hauled more loads of firewood than I ever cared to say.

Her seats were torn and sunken in, right where I set my rear.

Old Doris needed TLC. That never was more clear.

One August afternoon when the sun was beating down.

I was thirsty as a cactus so I drove on into town.

I must have been an eye-blink from a soda fountain stool,

when Mosey Moe came driving in his BMW.

Mosey always figured he was better than the rest.

When Mosey opened up his mouth your patience was a test.

He waved then gave a belly laugh. “Your truck looks all worn out.”

I half smiled then admitted, “She’s had better days no doubt.”

Well Doris got her feelings hurt. Her engine wouldn’t start.

So the Mrs. towed us home. I swear it almost broke my heart.

We started with a tune-up and then we sprayed the engine clean.

We were gonna change our Doris to a well-maintained machine.

I drove to Harlan’s Wrecking Yard and found a matching seat.

I talked him down on tires and rims. A deal you couldn’t beat.

We sanded, blasted, filled the holes and pounded out the dents.

A coat of paint, a new windshield and blew out all the vents.

Old Doris was a beauty. You could hear her motor purr.

The rhythm sounded like we’d hired an auto connoisseur.

It must have been a week or two while driving down the road.

I saw a broke down Beamer with its driver Mosey Moe.

So, I asked ole Mosey if he might just need a tow today?

He looked down at his loafers, didn’t have a word to say.

I hooked my weathered tow rope to his BMW.

Then Doris pulled to town and dragged down main a few times too.

Doris held her hood up high when she dropped ‘em off in town.

Ain’t it kinda funny how Karma turns the tables ‘round.