Help us identify Item No. 1298

Hello from Hazard!

We have a new mystery to solve. Item No. 1298 comes from Jeannie Mercer, of Wooster, Ohio. She said this flat, wooden item, about 8 inches long, was found on her ancestor’s farm in Richville, Ohio. “It looks like something used in sewing, but I have no information on it.” Item. No. 1298 is just over 3 inches wide if you slide it so the widest pieces line up. It’s held together with metal. The two sides slide back and forth. The whole thing is kind of fragile, made of thin wood, ⅜-inch thick.

•••

So, Hazardites, what do you think? Let me know your thoughts on Item No. 1298 by email at editorial@farmanddairy.com or leave a comment on this Hazard A Guess? post at www.farmanddairy.com.

•••

We can always use more items to keep this column going. Please submit items you would like identified to editorial@farmanddairy.com.