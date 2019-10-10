Farnsworth mystery antique tool solved and a new mystery tool to unravel

Hello from Hazard!

We heard from many readers on Item No. 1142 sent in by Ralph Farnsworth, of New Haven, Vermont.

It is a tool used by cobblers to stretch an area where there is a bunion to relieve pressure. Marvin Horn; Randy Winland, Prospect, Ohio; Michael Boss; Gailey Henderson, Williamstown, West Virginia; and Jim Moffet all responded. Thanks to all!

Moffet sent us the patent drawing of the shoe stretcher (see illustration).

Richard Bader, of Middletown, New York, picked up Item No. 1143 at a sale and doesn’t know what it is. They came as a pair (only one in the photo).

Know what it is and how it was used? Email us at editorial@farmanddairy.com; or by mail to: Hazard a Guess, c/o Farm and Dairy, P.O. Box 38, Salem, OH 44460.