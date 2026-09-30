Healthy comfort food: Easy swaps for fall recipes

Fall is upon us, and if you’re like me, you’ve already started making a list of comfort foods to make this season.

Comfort food means many things to different people and looks different across the world, but one commonality is that it makes us feel good. For some people, comfort food stirs up emotional connections to a family tradition or a particular family member. The snacks or dishes we reach for may even be a way of handling stress or coping. When I think of comfort food, I think of dishes that make me feel warm, full and cozy.

Comfort food also has a biological connection. The foods we choose can trigger complex responses in our brains that create emotional associations with those foods. This is why we may feel more inclined to eat memorable dishes during the holiday season or when thinking about a particular person, place or time. Additionally, as the weather cools, our bodies often crave more calories to help keep us warm, even though we may not actually need them.

When we enjoy comfort foods, they are often meals with higher-fat, higher-carbohydrate, or higher-sugar content. We tend to think of these meals as indulgences or unhealthy treats. However, there are many ways to enjoy our favorite comfort-food flavors while making them a little lighter and more nutritious.

Here are some easy, healthy substitutes to help you do just that.

Plain Greek yogurt: Yogurt is an excellent substitute in many recipes because it reduces fat while adding protein and calcium. Plain Greek yogurt can be used in place of butter, milk, sour cream, mayonnaise, cream cheese, buttermilk and heavy cream. We love making a healthier buffalo chicken dip this way!

Applesauce: In most baked goods, applesauce can be used in place of butter or oil. This substitute is typically a 1:1 ratio. It works best for quick breads, brownies and dense cakes. Avoid using this alternative for cookies.

Cauliflower: This versatile vegetable has made quite a comeback in recent years. It can be used in pizza crusts, breadsticks, rice substitutes or mashed dishes.

Lean protein: Replacing higher-fat meats, such as sausage, with lean proteins like turkey helps reduce the fat content of a meal. This is especially useful in recipes that use heavy creams, cheeses and butter. In some recipes, it is easier to replace the protein than the cheese.

Extra vegetables: If pizza, chili, or macaroni and cheese are favorite comfort foods this season, focus on adding more vegetables. You can add vegetables in place of some or all the meat. Vegetables are rich in nutrients like fiber and are naturally low in saturated fat and calories. Adding more vegetables can help reduce the overall fat, salt and calorie content of a dish. I added zucchini to my chili. It adds nutrients but not flavor.

Beans and legumes: Bring on the beans! Beans are an excellent source of protein and fiber. Consider trying chickpea pizza crust, chickpea pasta or even bean-based desserts. Swapping traditional pasta for a legume-based noodle not only adds protein to your meal but may also help you feel fuller longer due to the high fiber content. Beans are also a great substitute for baking. Try out a black bean brownie recipe; you won’t regret it.

There are many ways to enjoy your favorite comfort foods this season. If you’re hesitant to experiment with new ingredients, a simple way to make meals healthier is by watching portion sizes. Measuring portions for casseroles can be challenging, but using a smaller plate, such as a salad plate, can help.

Allow yourself to explore some of these swaps, try new recipes or experiment with family favorites. By incorporating healthier ingredients, we give our bodies more of the nutrients it needs to stay healthy throughout the year. Who knows? You may even create a new family favorite that loved ones will think of when they reach for seasonal comfort food.