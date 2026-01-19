Help us identify Item No. 1299

Hello from Hazard!

We are introducing a new item this week, Item No. 1299. This one comes from WJ McChesney, of New Galilee, Pennsylvania. It’s a wooden item with two long skinny arms, about 4-feet-long, rounded at the top, with another piece of wood that sits perpendicular across the two sides. That’s all I got. Does anyone recognize this item?

Send us your guesses by email at editorial@farmanddairy.com, comment on this Hazard A Guess? post at www.farmanddairy.com or send mail to Hazard a Guess?, in care of Farm and Dairy, P.O. Box 38, Salem, OH 44460.

•••

We also had some guesses come in on Item No. 1298. Carol J. Frazier commented on our Facebook post and said it’s a “darning tool for rug/upholstery making.”

Polly Coumos commented that it reminded her of her mother’s rug hooking shuttle. BreadandRoses2 and Alex Petz also said it’s a rug shuttle.

Item No. 1298 comes from Jeannie Mercer, of Wooster, Ohio. She found the item on her ancestor’s farm in Richville, Ohio. I’m going to call the case closed on Item No. 1298.

Roxeen Slappo, 75, of Sewickley, Pennsylvania, wrote in to say she remembered using this item when she was 13.

“My mother and I would make rugs with this. It is called a punch needle. Mine had a hole at the end of the needle. We would take strips of wool and punch it though the canvas and make rugs. These were good because you could put it in front of fireplaces and the wool wouldn’t catch fire.”

Thanks so much for writing in, Roxeen!

•••

We can always use more items to keep this column going. Please submit items you would like identified to editorial@farmanddairy.com.