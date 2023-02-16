Help us identify these two antique tools

Hello from Hazard!

We haven’t heard anything yet on Item No. 1238, so we will move on to another item.

Tom Lang, of Big Prairie, Ohio, submitted the item.

Lacy Gagliardi and Skip LaFollette III submitted Item No. 1239. They are having a difficult time identifying a few of Skip’s grandfather’s tools.

Do you know what the item is or how the item is used? Let us know by emailing us at editorial@farmanddairy.com; or by mail to: Hazard a Guess, c/o Farm and Dairy, P.O. Box 38, Salem, OH 44460.