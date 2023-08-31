All is quiet as I drove onto the grounds after the state fair to check out a few details in the milking parlor. The surroundings appear to be at rest, but I don’t believe the “giant” is ever at peace. The crowds are gone, the midway has lost its source of entertainment and ag’s “classroom” has adjourned.

The state fair. It would be impossible to retell every event that took place. Instead, we tend to focus on the ones that interest us. These memories are shared and passed down to other generations. By this process, we build a “fair” culture. And it is that culture that binds us together at any fair setting.

For me, I have had a ticket in that gate on the 17th for 62 consecutive years. Although my vision has changed, I have never stopped believing that the state fair is a foundation of learning and living.

In every competitive event, there can be that agony of defeat or the thrill of success as evidenced by the sale of champions. However, the one constant is the growth that takes place when exhibitors, of any age, make the choice to be present.

It includes multiple generations of teachers, advisors, volunteers, coordinators and employees working for a greater cause at the same location. Where would any of us be today without the presence of our county and state fair?

Strickler. Beyond the pulse of the fair itself, there has to be a leader. Virgil Strickler has been that person since 2004. He is the longest-running general manager in the state fair’s history and this year he announced his retirement.

No buildings will bear his name, but the Youth Reserve Fund will. Long after the ribbons, rosettes and trophies are stored away and moved into multiple homes, the one sustainable treasure will be this fund created during Director Strickler’s tenure.

So I will end this tribute with the same thought when I began — nothing unimportant ever happens during the Ohio State Fair and Virgil Strickler knows that better than anyone! Best wishes to him in retirement.