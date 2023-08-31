Kenreich receives service award from Mahoning County Farm Bureau

CANFIELD, Ohio — David Kenreich is the recipient of this year’s distinguished service award from the Mahoning County Farm Bureau.

The annual award, decided by the past award winners, the most prestigious honor that the Mahoning County Farm Bureau can give to members of our agricultural community. Kenreich was awarded the recognition on Aug. 9.

Kenreich’s family have been longtime farmers in the county, raising potatoes, fruit and vegetables. His grandfather started an egg route in which he delivered eggs throughout the area. When Kenreich was old enough, he helped with the route.

Kenreich was drafted into the military and served in the Vietnam War. While away the family helped with the farm until he could return and take over the farm. He married his wife, Judy, in 1968. In 1993 David sold his last potato crop after many years of bad weather and he went to work for the Salem Fruit Growers. After a few years with the Salem Fruit Growers he planted a raspberry crop which he still tends to today. He also still harvests over 2,000 pounds of rhubarb and sells it to the Whitehouse Fruit Farm, Huffman’s and Haus’s Cidermill.

Kenreich has done just about everything as a farm bureau member. He has served as a delegate many times representing Mahoning County Farm Bureau at the Ohio Farm Bureau annual meeting and he also served as our county president for many years.