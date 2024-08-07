Preacher’s scheme

Preacher John had a job to do; to get old Sam baptized.

But Sam was no believer. He didn’t want a spiritual guide.

The Preacher, a God fearing man, had a mighty hefty goal.

So he climbed into his buggy, and set out to save Sam’s soul.

Preacher John arrived in time to see Sam’s bucking filly.

The horse was stomping his best hand while spinning him to dizzy.

The Preacher walked up slowly. Glared the filly in her eye.

He said, “Before this day is done, you and I will go a try.

Now the preacher said to Sam that day, “You’re needing of the spirit.”

But the words he said to Sam, might well have flushed ‘em down the toilet.

Sam said, “I aint’t no candidate for dunkin’in the water.

But you wanna save my soul so I don’t end up where it’s hotter.

“I don’t believe in Satan but I know there is a God.

And for sure he’s seen my good deeds from the trails that I’ve trod.

“I sure don’t need baptizing just to save my sorry soul.

Water’s mighty scarce and I’d have to dig a hole.”

The preacher was a clever man. He knew just what to do.

He said, “Sam, if I ride your horse, will you join the Lord and crew?”

Sam’s concern was for this man who’d given up his day,

to see a sinner just like him, who wouldn’t change his way.

Well Sam gave in to Preacher’s bid. Sam knew he wouldn’t lose.

‘Cuz every man who tried the filly always paid their dues.

Sam cinched the saddle extra tight to hold the preacher’s weight.

John looked into Sam’s inner soul. “Let’s open up the gate.”

The horse was throwing buckin’ fits. What else was she to do?

She’d never had a rider stay beyond a count of two.

The rider’s face was calm no less. He knew what he did best.

Before the cloth, rode saddle broncs much better than the rest.

The Preacher’s ride was headline news, his fame now known to all.

Would Sam negate his worthy fate and disappoint us all?

But Sam was taught all through his life be honest, don’t be mean.

He’d lost his bet, but Preacher gave the best ride ever seen.

Sam dug the hole where he was baptized there about midstream.

History in the making, from cowboy turned preacher’s scheme.