Remembering two lifelong farmers

Hello again, friends;

We lost two local stalwarts of our farming community this past week. Raymond was 97 and Warren was 89.

Last names are not needed because neither of these men farmed to get their name in the paper. They would rather have their names on the Corn Club trophy.

Lifelong farmers

Farming was their life. They were progressive farmers who were not afraid to try new techniques, to innovate on the farm, and to share their knowledge with others. At the same time, they were throwbacks to a simpler day and age. They were quiet, unassuming, and just farmed because that is what they were.

Both their obituaries, written separately, contained the phrase “lifelong farmer.” Their commitment was to take care of their farm, take care of their families, and take care of their community.

Values

The values they possessed were passed on to those around them.

When a local farmer was seriously injured in a tractor rollover late this summer, it was Warren’s son who was one of the group who assured the injured man and his family that their crops would be harvested timely.

Prior to that it was Raymond who, on several occasions, opened his home to people from foreign countries, to allow them to come in and learn farming techniques to take back to their homeland.

He took time out of his busy schedule to help others better themselves.

Community

That is a great word. I am very fortunate to live in an area where my neighbors are people like Raymond and Warren.

Farming is such a thumbnail of life in general. While there are some great individual accomplishments, sometimes the most satisfying and worthwhile achievements are what you do for the community.

I learned that from my father and from watching people like these two gentlemen.

Both Raymond and Warren were men of few words. They were leaders not by word, but by action. However, if you were fortunate enough to be able to sit down with them and get them started, the stories would spill out.

They would tell a tale that was lighthearted, and you would see a little half-grin on their face. They truly loved their life on the farm and being part of the ag community.

Rain

It rained during calling hours and before the funeral for both men. Some people might comment on the poor weather. They would be wrong. It was perfect weather.

Lifelong farmers would not want anyone to be in line at a funeral home or in line anywhere else during harvest season when the sun is shining.

I am sure Raymond and Warren got together and brought this rain. Just another contribution to the farming community.

That’s all for now,

FSA Andy