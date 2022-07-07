Respecting our flag

I pulled the cinch up extra tight.

We’d planned a day long ride.

Cyrus felt the final tug.

His eyes were open wide.

But then my father came a running.

Made old Cyrus shy.

He hollered he’d forgot that it’s the fourth day of July.

He said, “Undo your saddle, then untie each saddlebag!

And load the horses in the truck.

We’ve gotta find a flag!”

It amazed me how the two of us forgot this special day.

Somewhere he’d find a flag to show respect in his own way.

This time my father drove.

He pressed the pedal to the floor.

I could feel his desperation as he spoke about the war.

He talked about his friends who fought and some of them who died.

And men who lived would go on living all torn up inside.

He said he made a promise to respect those men he knew.

He’d always stand and give salute to our great red, white and blue.

I could see my father’s worry with his furrowed eyebrow frown.

‘Cuz it seemed to take forever just to make it back to town.

At the edge of town my father said, “We’re finally making hay.

It’s looking like we’re celebrating Independence Day.”

The parade was getting started.

Two grand marshals took the lead.

Both honored guests were sitting high up on their favorite steed.

But out in front our country’s flag stood tall and absolute.

Dad said, “I’m not in uniform, but still I’ll give salute.”

He stood up straight, saluted, while the flags went passing by.

I swear it was enough to make a grown man start to cry.

Well, that was many years ago. I too respect the flag.

My father’s keen example taught me right.

That ain’t no brag.

Our flag’s a sign of freedom but it hasn’t come by luck.

Too many men and women died to keep us from amok.

This time of year, our flag will fly at shows and rodeos.

Remember ’bout our forefathers.

The life for us they chose.

So, when you see the flag go by let’s try and all connect and place our hand above our heart and show our flag respect.

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP! Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!