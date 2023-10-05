Smells of the cattle auction

I stood next to my father. Must have been near eight years old. The auction yard

was filled with cows just waiting to be sold.

The August sun bore heat on down. Turned cow manure to hot. Steam rolling off

the hot manure, put out a smell like rot.

I heard one cowboy say,”Pew!” That caught my eye for sure. He said, “I spose

there’s nothin worse than smellin cow manure!”

The smell was nothing new to me, a normal farm boy’s way. But the cowboy’s

words convinced my nose, “Be sensitive today.”

My father said, “Let’s grab a bite. The sale will soon begin.” Each café stool was

set so low. The counter hit my chin.

The scent of frying burgers, topped with onions, filled the air. The smell of fresh

brewed coffee and tobacco smoke hung there.

But then a hint of cherry pie was teasing at my nose. I heard the waitress say,

“Eat fast before your father goes.”

My father gobbled down his food. I’d never ate so fast. Then we climbed the

stairs and there we were, the auction sale at last.

I’d heard him talk a hundred times about the auction ring. But I don’t recall him

mentioning the smells the auctions bring.

The first thing that I noticed was the smell of lodgepole pine. Shavings covered

most the floor and smelled like turpentine.

The benches sat up high, so we could look down at the sale. One farmer’s wife

brought chicken. Got a whiff with each inhale.

Then came a smell so thick and strong, it dang near made me choke. The smell

was overpowering from the clouds of cigar smoke.

There ain’t no doubt you’d pick up on the cigar smoke, just fine. Your smeller

didn’t have to be so tuned and keen as mine.

For me the smell’s nostalgic. Guess it wasn’t meant to last. ‘Cuz smoking at the

cattle auction has become the past.

Yet when I smell that cigar smoke, psyche calls it Pavlov’s Dog. My mind reflects to auction day; engrained in my brain’s log.

Make no mistake about the smells at the cattle auction sale. They’re a combo of

good memories that your brain will never fail.