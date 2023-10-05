Maple syrup tour on tap for Oct. 18

MIDDLEFIELD, Ohio — Sugarbush Creek Farm will be the site of the upcoming “Woodland Wednesdays Tour: Maple Syrup Made in the Woods Not the Sugarhouse”, Oct. 18 from 4 to 6:30 p.m.

Participants can tour the farm, explore forestry management techniques like crop tree release through hands-on discussion and learn more about maple syrup production incorporating traditional methods with state-of-the-art technology. The featured speaker is Jim Cermak, of Sugarbush Creek Farm.

Light refreshments will be served. It’s recommended that participants dress for the weather and bring a folding/camp chair and reusable mug. The program is free, but registration is limited and required by Oct. 16. Visit woodlandwednesdaysoctober2023.eventbrite.com to register or contact Geauga SWCD at 440-834-1122 or gprunty@geauga.oh.gov.

Collaborators include Natural Resources Conservation Service, Geauga, Lake, Ashtabula, Portage and Trumbull Soil and Water Conservation Districts, Division of Forestry, Farm Bureau and Holden Forests and Gardens.