Strengthening biosecurity amidst the influenza outbreak

By Alex Fonseca-Martinez and Greg Habing

In recent weeks, the sudden emergence of a novel strain of the H5N1 influenza virus in cattle has caused alarm within the dairy industry. Exposure to wild birds has been implicated in the transmission of influenza to livestock, with confirmed cases detected in at least one dairy herd in Ohio, Idaho, Kansas, Michigan, New Mexico, North Carolina and Texas.

A Michigan-based dairy reported an influenza outbreak within its herd after the relocation of cattle from a farm previously affected by the virus. The rapid spread of a novel virus raises questions about potential gaps in the biosecurity measures implemented on dairy farms and serves as an important reminder of the vulnerability of dairy production and the need for robust and consistent biosecurity protocols.

Biosecurity on dairy farms has sometimes been relegated to the sidelines, but it is the first line defense against diseases. It’s not merely about safeguarding animals; it’s about protecting livelihoods and communities. From controlling access points to wildlife management, biosecurity measures aim to prevent the introduction and spread of many different infectious diseases on farms.

This event should be a catalyst for change. We should recommit ourselves to the implementation of robust biosecurity measures to safeguard our farms against the ever-present threat of disease-causing microbes. But how do we catalyze this much-needed change within the dairy industry?

It begins with recognizing that biosecurity isn’t just about preventing one specific disease, it’s about safeguarding our people, environment, food supply and economy from a holistic standpoint. This requires a cultural shift towards a proactive approach to farm management, where every action is guided by a commitment to disease prevention and control.

To get started consider the following biosecurity measures and recommendations that are paramount in light of the influenza A outbreak:

Appoint a biosecurity manager. Someone familiar with the operation who assumes responsibility to monitor the situation and collaborate with a herd veterinarian to develop a tailored biosecurity plan.

Wildlife management

Implement strategies to control bird populations and report any unusual behaviors or increased mortality in wild birds. Report findings of odd behaviors or increased numbers of dead wild birds, cats, skunks or raccoons to animal health officials.

Control access points. Establish controlled access points to restrict personnel and equipment entry to the farm to minimize the risk of disease introduction.

Train personnel. Once the biosecurity plan is established, provide comprehensive training for all farm personnel on biosecurity protocols, hygiene practices and disease prevention measures.

Optimize on-farm biosecurity

Pay special attention to mammary health through enhanced milking practices, such as equipment disinfection and milking sick cattle separately.

Personal protective equipment. Ensure personnel wear appropriate protective gear when in direct or close contact with sick or potentially contaminated animals or materials.

Disinfectants for influenza. Use EPA-registered disinfectants effective against avian influenza for cleaning and disinfection protocols. Use EPA-registered disinfectants with label claims that are effective against avian influenza, listed at epa.gov/pesticide-registration/list-m-registered-antimicrobial-products-label-claims-avian-influenza.

To implement better biosecurity practices, producers can work with their veterinarians to create a comprehensive biosecurity plan that will simultaneously reduce the risk of many infectious diseases.

Producers can prepare by consulting the following resources:

Drafting operation-specific biosecurity plans: These plans can be implemented, especially during outbreaks. You can find the BQA Daily Biosecurity Plan for Disease Prevention, along with a sample plan, at: www.bqa.org/resources/templates-assessments

Tools to keep cattle and dairy businesses safe from disease. FARM Biosecurity provides the resources needed for farmers to build their own “everyday” or “enhanced” biosecurity plans: nationaldairyfarm.com/dairy-farm-standards/farm-biosecurity/

Accessing enhanced biosecurity training. Employee training materials and facility signage for the dairy industry are available through the Secure Milk Supply Plan: securemilksupply.org/training-materials/biosecurity/

Create a customized biosecurity plans using the online tool at: farmbiosecurity.cfsph.iastate.edu/#Plan

For detailed recommendations for the H5N1 Virus in Livestock consult: www.aphis.usda.gov/sites/default/files/vs-recommendations-hpai-livestock.pdf and https://waddl.vetmed.wsu.edu/2024/04/09/dairy-biosecurity-recommendations-hpai-and-more/

By prioritizing these biosecurity measures and integrating them into a proactive farm management strategy, we can significantly strengthen our defenses and prepare for emerging disease threats.

(Alex Fonseca-Martinez is a postdoctoral scholar in and Greg Habing is a professor and the interim chair of the Department of Veterinary Preventive Medicine at Ohio State University.)