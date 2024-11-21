The humble wife

I checked him into room 18. His name, now on the door.

A stroke had left his right side paralyzed from neck to floor.

They say he’d been a top cowhand with sheep thrown into boot.

This old man’s life was pure cowboy, dug in at every root.

The cowboy said, “It takes a time to get my talkin’ out.

I guess I’m out to pasture. This old body’s plumb worn out.”

And sitting there beside him was his wife of 60 years.

She cupped his hand so gently. Seemed to calm her sweetheart’s fears.

The cowboy looked up to his wife, attempted half a smile.

Then muttered, “I sure love you. Will I be here for a while?”

The cowboy’s wife surprised me. She spoke clearly and precise.

And the counsel that she gave that day was more than sage advice.

She said, “This place could be our home. I’ll be here by your side.

‘Cuz you ain’t gettin’ rid of me. Can’t shake off this old hide.”

The old man kinda chuckled. She was more than just a prize.

He didn’t have to speak of love. I saw it in his eyes.

His thoughtful wife reminded him, “We’ve been through times before.

Remember when the baler chopped your toe and left you four?

“And don’t forget about ole Blue when he was just a colt.

He stomped you good and plenty long before you grabbed a holt.”

Then I noticed hesitation in this gentle woman’s tone.

She said, “We lost our oldest. But through it all we weren’t alone.

“Our God was there attendin’ us to mend our broken heart.

I think it’s time to call on him. Might be the time to start.”

Her voice was calm and then she said, “We’ve thanked him every day.

But never asked our God to give us help in any way.”

She cried, “I know he listens and tonight we’ll call on him.

Just knowin’ that he’s out there makes a body feel less grim.”

I listened so intently to this tender woman’s plight.

For once I knew that God would help this couple through the night.

Throughout the years, I’ve learned that science leads the way to heal.

I’ve witnessed with success how it’s proven and it’s real.

But that day I learned a lesson and it shows I don’t know much.

‘Cuz there’s a better way than medicine. It’s called the master’s touch.