Vernal pools and seasonal wetlands

What is a vernal pool? And why should I care? Vernal pools are small to medium-sized seasonal wetlands. They are often, but not always in wooded areas. They fill up with water in the fall and winter hold their water all spring then dry up in the hot summer months.

Often people overlook these swampy areas and consider them a waste. They can’t grow crops in it, off-road travel can be difficult, you can’t even catch fish in it. So, what is it even good for? Well, I am glad you asked.

These seasonal wetlands help with flooding events. They hold and slow the speed of surface water on its way to streams and rivers. The water in these pools can also help recharge groundwater supply. And if that wasn’t enough for you these pools offer much needed habitat for many different species of animals. They provide safe areas to drink for larger animals like deer and turkey, but provide a much larger role for smaller animals.

These pools are necessary breeding grounds for many salamander and frog species. Many of these species can only breed in vernal pools. So draining or rerouting surface water into ditches can be extremely detrimental for amphibian habitat. But its more than just salamanders that are affected. Many predators like snakes, birds, small mammals like raccoons and weasels and even bats depend on vernal pools for season changes in their diets.

So, while you’re out this spring working on the farm and notice a vernal pool on your property, do some exploring. You’ll be amazed on how much life you’ll find!