We need your help identifying this mystery auction item

Hello from Hazard!

We have a new item this week. Item No. 1311 comes from Noah Troyer of Holmesville, Ohio. He bought this item at an auction. No one there knew what it was or what it is used for. The ring is 4 inches long and the handles are 50 inches long.

So, Hazardites, what is Item No. 1311? If you know, let us know. You can reach us at editorial@farmanddairy.com or send mail to Hazard a Guess?, in care of Farm and Dairy, P.O. Box 38, Salem, OH 44460. You can also call in directly to give us your information at 330-337-3419.

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In other news, I received one more guess on Item No. 1310. JV Lamb, of the greater Enon Valley, Pennsylvania area, called me to say he is in the camp that believes it’s a plow used for plowing sod or sticky soils, “almost sludge,” he said. He doesn’t think it’s a potato plow as “potatoes would never ride up that high.”