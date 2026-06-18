Sat., August 01, 2026 at 7:00pm
No Specific End Time
Summit Co Fair
1050 North Ave
Tallmadge, OH
Tractor Pulls. Presented by the Summit Co Fair. See our website www.summitfair.com for more information.
Photos
Sat., August 01, 2026 at 7:00pm
No Specific End Time
Summit Co Fair
1050 North Ave
Tallmadge, OH
Tractor Pulls. Presented by the Summit Co Fair. See our website www.summitfair.com for more information.
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