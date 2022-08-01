Thu., August 11, 2022 at 9:00am
There will be a wide selection of adult, teen and children’s books, audios and movies. Book Sale at the Lepper Library August 11th & 12th. Lepper Library will be having their annual August Book Sale on Thursday, August 11th & Friday August 12th, from 9:00 am – 4:00 pm. There will be a wide selection of adult, teen and children’s books, audios and movies. The prices are: hardbacks 50¢, paperbacks 25¢, audios & DVDs $1.00, all children’s books 25¢ and magazines are free with any purchase.
The sale will take place at the Library, 303 East Lincoln Way, Lisbon. For the sale you will enter at the garage off of Vine St.