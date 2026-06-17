When

Fri., August 07, 2026 at 7:00pm

Until

No Specific End Time

Event Venue

Columbiana County Fairgrounds

225 Lee Ave.

Lisbon, OH

Phone

330-424-5531

Website

www.columbianacountyfair.com

Posted In

Visit www.columbianacountyfair.com for more information. Presented by NTPA Power Pull and Columbiana County Fair.

Photos

Map