Sat., August 08, 2026 at 7:00pm
No Specific End Time
Columbiana County Fairgrounds
225 Lee Ave.
Lisbon, OH
330-424-5531
Visit www.columbianacountyfair.com for more information. Presented by NTPA and Columbiana County Fair.
Photos
Sat., August 08, 2026 at 7:00pm
No Specific End Time
Columbiana County Fairgrounds
225 Lee Ave.
Lisbon, OH
330-424-5531
Visit www.columbianacountyfair.com for more information. Presented by NTPA and Columbiana County Fair.
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