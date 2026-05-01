Tue., August 11, 2026 All Day Event
Sun., August 16, 2026 All Day Event
19201 East Bagley Rd.
Middleburg Heights, OH
440-243-0090
“TGIFT” (Thank Goodness It’s Fair Time!)
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Tue., August 11, 2026 All Day Event
Sun., August 16, 2026 All Day Event
19201 East Bagley Rd.
Middleburg Heights, OH
440-243-0090
“TGIFT” (Thank Goodness It’s Fair Time!)
Toll-Free 800-837-3419
Local 330-337-3419
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