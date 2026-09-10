When

Thu., September 17, 2026 at 3:00pm

Until

Thu., September 17, 2026 at 5:00pm

Event Venue

Capricious LLC Clinton, PA

Phone

Website

Posted In

Learn about goatscaping, forest carbon in Clinton, Pa.

CLINTON, Pa. —Tim and Monica Shields of Capricious LLC in Clinton, Pennsylvania, will welcome guests to their family farm Sept. 17 at 3 p.m., for a field walk and discussion of their Goatscaping operation and participation in a forest carbon program.

Capricious LLC works with goats to manage and clear land that is overgrown. The Shields’ goats and sheep live in the forest year round and offer an eco-friendly and cost-effective method of reducing unwanted or invasive vegetation. Using supervised goats to clear brush graze in lieu of lawnmowers, chemicals, and weedwhackers reduces carbon emissions and the use of toxic herbicides. In addition, they can clear brush on hilly or rocky terrain that would be difficult to access with machinery.

Guests at the workshop will hear about how The Sheilds’ established and grew their business, including creative collaboration with community partners and marketing to client and vital herd management skills.

Attendees will also learn about the Army veteran family’s experience with a non-profit forest carbon capture program, which pays them incentives to maintain their healthy forest. The program helps landowners with 30 or more forested acres in 20 states improve wildlife habitat and timber value, and increasing carbon stored on their land.

Registration is open now at www.pavetfarms.org/workshops.