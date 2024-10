When

Thu., October 10, 2024 at 5:00pm

Thu., October 10, 2024 at 12:00am

Lepper Library 303 E. Lincoln Way Lisbon, Ohio

October Craft –Indoor/Outdoor Wreath

ONE 2-hour class from 5-7pm Thursday, October 10th

Sign-up begins September 26th. We are creating this seasonal wreath by using 4 different colors of plastic tablecloths. All supplies will be provided free of charge for these classes.

Brought in part by the Ohio Arts Council