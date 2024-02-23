When

Sat., April 06, 2024 at 7:30am

Sat., April 06, 2024 at 12:00am

Ohio State ATI Equine Center and Ohio State ATI Beef Cattle Handling Facility (CFAES Wooster Campus) 3339 Apple Creek Rd. Apple Creek, OH

Ohio State ATI (CFAES Wooster Campus), OSU Extension’s Ohio Women in Agriculture Learning Network and East Ohio Women in Agriculture Conference is proud to partner with the American National CattleWomen and Ohio CattleWomen to bring the WIRED Program to Ohio!

Women in Ranching Education and Development (WIRED) is a hands-on educational workshop of the ANCW that is tailored to the specific needs of women who are engaged in cattle production and the beef industry. Each WIRED program features sessions by leading industry and local and regional experts on topics related to producing, working, and living with cattle. The WIRED program is supported by the following national sponsors: Merck Animal Health, Multimin 90-An Axiota Company and Silencer Hydraulic Squeeze Chutes-Moly Manufacturing.

The Ohio WIRED event will kick off the evening of Friday, April 5 with a dinner meeting for members of ANCW Region 1. The main workshop will be offered on Saturday, April 6th at the OSU ATI Equine Center and OSU ATI Beef Cattle Handling Facility. Dr. Temple Grandin will be the featured keynote speaker presented by Silencer Hydraulic Squeeze Chutes- Moly Manufacturing. Hands-on session and demonstration topics for the workshop include chute side manners, injections, implants and vaccinations, calving simulator, grazing management, and tractor and equipment basics. Additionally, Beef Quality Assurance certification will be available to participants.

Registration for the event opens on February 19. Interested individuals can find all event details (including overnight accommodations and the registration link) by visiting https://go.osu.edu/wired2024 .

If you are interested in learning more about ANCW or would like to become a member, please visit the following link: https://ancw.org/join-or-renew . If you are interested in becoming involved with or learning more about the Ohio CattleWomen’s Association, please visit the website at https://www.ohiocattlewomen.com/ or stop by the booth at the upcoming Ohio Beef Expo, March 14-17 at the Ohio Expo Center and State Fair in Columbus, Ohio.