Sat., June 01, 2019 at 11:00am
Sat., June 01, 2019 at 12:00am
Pegasus Farm
7490 Edison St NE
Hartville, OH
Kick-off summer at Family Fun Day on June 1st at Pegasus Farm, a premier therapeutic equestrian center located in Hartville! The community is invited for a day of family-friendly fun on the Farm: pony rides, petting zoo, archery, demonstrations of equestrian skill, inflatables and more are all part of the day’s activities. In addition, a special opening ceremony will honor our local young people who have made the decision to serve their country through military service. This ceremony begins at 11:30 am. Pegasus Farm is located at the corner of routes 619 and 44 east of Hartville, Ohio. Admission is $25 per car or minivan.