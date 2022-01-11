When

Tue., March 01, 2022 at 5:30pm

Tue., March 01, 2022 at 12:00am

Richland County Longview Center 1495 W. Longview Avenue Mansfield, Ohio

Have you ever thought about putting in a new pond, how to maintain an existing pond, what fish you should stock, or just how to maintain your pond? Richland Soil & Water Conservation District is hosting a free Pond Clinic March 1 from 5:30 until 7:30 p.m. Steve Fender of Fenders Fish Hatchery in Baltic Ohio will lead the discussion and answer your questions. SWCD staff members along with Ashland and Morrow Soil and Water Conservation Districts will also assist in the program and answer questions. Children’s activities and light refreshments will be available. To register, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/241317255407

Need to order fish for your pond? Order fish March 1 to April 22. Pick up is at the Richland County Fairgrounds Friday, April 22 at 10:00 a.m.

To order fish, visit https://richlandswcd.net/fish-descriptions

