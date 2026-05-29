Mon., August 24, 2026 All Day Event
Sun., August 30, 2026 All Day Event
Sandusky County Fairgrounds
901 Rawson Ave.
Fremont, OH
419-332-5604
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Mon., August 24, 2026 All Day Event
Sun., August 30, 2026 All Day Event
Sandusky County Fairgrounds
901 Rawson Ave.
Fremont, OH
419-332-5604
Toll-Free 800-837-3419
Local 330-337-3419
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