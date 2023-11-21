When

Sat., December 02, 2023 at 4:30pm

Sun., December 03, 2023 at 12:00am

Smithville Community Historical Society

180 East Main St

Smithville, Ohio

The Smithville Community Historical Society annual Christmas In The Village will take place on Saturday December 2, from 4:30 to 7:30 and Sunday December 3 from 1:30 to 4:00. St. Nicholas and his assistants will be greeting kids, hot cocoa, cookies and beverages available. Train display in the depot, antique toys display in the caboose. Roast marshmallows on an open hearth and enjoy hot cider. A Christmas Carol sing along will take place Saturday evening immediately following the event. Also a Christmas basket raffle and 50% off Pottery Sale! This is a free event. Please visit the Smithville Community Historical Society Facebook page for more info or the website at sohchs.org

