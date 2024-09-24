Sat., October 12, 2024 at 10:00am
Smithville Community Historical Society
381 East Main Street
Smithville, Ohio
The Smithville Community Historical Society Annual Harvest Fest and Market will take place Saturday,October 12 from 10AM to 3PM. There will be live demonstrations, Pioneer Village tours, live music, food and a Harvest Vendor Market. The market will feature local vendors offering baked goods,chocolates,local raw honey, homemade pies, handcrafted home items, pet merchandise, artisan jams jellies, personalized handcrafted wooden items,specialty coffee,lemonade and tea truck,christian apparel and much more.This is a free event. For more information please visit the facebook page (facebook.com/SCHSMishler) or website at sohchs.org
Photos