When

Sat., August 01, 2026 at 9:00am

Until

at 11:30am

Event Venue

Cortland Masonic Lodge

3263 Everett Hull Road

Cortland, Ohio

Phone

Website

Posted In

A pancake breakfast fundraiser will be on Aug. 1 from 9-11:30 a.m. at the Cortland Masonic Lodge, 3263 Everett Hull Road, Cortland, Ohio. The event will feature all-you-can-eat pancakes, scrambled eggs, pork sausage, juice and coffee. The cost is $9 for adults and $7 for kids. The fundraiser will support the Vienna Historical Society. Presale tickets are on sale now. For tickets or for more information, call Christine Novicky at 330-647-4276.

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