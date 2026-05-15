Vienna Historical Society Pancake Breakfast Fundraiser
Sat., August 01, 2026 at 9:00am
at 11:30am
Cortland Masonic Lodge
3263 Everett Hull Road
Cortland, Ohio
A pancake breakfast fundraiser will be on Aug. 1 from 9-11:30 a.m. at the Cortland Masonic Lodge, 3263 Everett Hull Road, Cortland, Ohio. The event will feature all-you-can-eat pancakes, scrambled eggs, pork sausage, juice and coffee. The cost is $9 for adults and $7 for kids. The fundraiser will support the Vienna Historical Society. Presale tickets are on sale now. For tickets or for more information, call Christine Novicky at 330-647-4276.
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