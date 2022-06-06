When

Sun., June 26, 2022 at 11:30am

Sun., June 26, 2022 at 12:00am

Winona Area Historical Society Grounds at the corner of Winona Road and Cameron Street in Winona Ohiot in winoona, Ohio 32114 Winona Road , Hanoverton for your GPS Winona, Oh

Winona Strawberry Festival, Sunday, June 26, 2022

Food Service: 11:30 am – 2:00 pm featuring barbecued chicken, homemade pie and ice cream, strawberries, sandwiches and sides

Entertainment: onsite demonstrations of flax scutching, use of old-time kitchen gadgets, bobbin lace making, dulcimer playing and Quaker Meeting House tours

2:00 Live Kiko Auction: merchandise, new an old (i.e. quilt, restored trunk, strawberry wall hanging , vintage ice box and more), gift certificates and etc. contributed by local businesses and community members. Donations happily accepted until the time of the auction.

The festival takes place on the Winona Area Historical Society grounds at the corner of Winona Road and Cameron Street in Winona, Ohio (32114 Winona Road, Hanoverton for your GPS). Onsite parking is available. Admission is free. Sponsored by the WAHS, proceeds benefit the society’s programs, building maintenance and acquisition of archival materials. Contact (330) 533-4422 with questions.