2018-2019 Ashtabula County Beef Scholarships applications available

OSU Extension and the Ashtabula County Cattlemen’s Association are pleased to announce they will be awarding two youth beef scholarships for the 2019-2020 school year.

One $1,000 scholarship will be awarded to a deserving 2018 High School Senior who will be attending an accredited full four-year college or an accredited two-year technical institute in 2019-2020. In addition, one $500 scholarship will be awarded to a current College Student who is currently attending an accredited full four-year college or an accredited two-year technical institute.

Applicants must be resident of Ashtabula County. The first preference by the Ashtabula County Cattlemen’s Association is the scholarships be awarded to deserving students who have been involved in the beef industry as a youth. Applications must be received by the Ashtabula County Cattlemen’s Association by May 1st, 2018, by 4:30 p.m. for consideration for the scholarship.

No late applications will be considered. The application can be obtained at https://go.osu.edu/ACCAS19. Additional information can be obtained by calling the Ashtabula County Extension office at 440-576-9008.