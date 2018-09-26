2018 Tuscarawas County Fair sales total $785,953

By -
0
269
Jeffrey Murphy's grand champion market steer sold for $7.50 a pound to Eleet Cryogenics Inc.

Sept. 20 and 22, 2018

Large animal sale total: $610,095.60
Small animal sale total: $67,930.00
Total for all sales during fair week: $765,953.13

(Scroll down for a slide show of this year’s grand and reserve champion livestock exhibitors.)

LAMBS
Number of Market Lots: 39
Average: $5.06/pound with champions
Grand champion: Marshall Miller
Bid: $20/pound Buyer: Neiheisel Trucking
Reserve champion: Erin Hague
Bid: $9.50/pound Buyer: Lehigh-Endsley Insurance Agency
Outstanding exhibitors:
Beginner: Kylee Mutti
Intermediate: Adeline Kendle
Advanced: Madison DeVault

CHICKENS
Grand champion: Grace Gingerich
Bid: $1,200 Buyer: TMK Bakersville, Valley Propane
Reserve champion: Jacqui Blose
Bid: $800 Buyer: Tango & Gatti

TURKEY
Grand champion: Hannah Maxhimer
Bid: $750 Buyer: Tango & Gatti
Reserve champion: Cheyenne Peterman
Bid: $550
Buyer: Beitzel’s Meats

STEERS
Number of Market Lots: 75
Average: $3.02/pound with champions
Grand champion: Jeffrey Murphy
Bid: $7.50/pound Buyer: Eleet Cryogenics Inc.
Reserve champion: Mackenzie Hursey
Bid: $4/pound Buyer: Sugar Valley Meats, Saltwell Western Store
Outstanding exhibitors:
Beginner: Adeline Kendle
Intermediate: McKalynne Helmke
Advanced: Mackenzie Hursey

DAIRY
STEERS
Grand champion: Mikayla Horn
Bid: $3.50/pound Buyer: Boyd’s Asphalt
Reserve champion: Brittany Finton
Bid: $3/pound Buyer: TMK Bakersville, Valley Propane

GOATS
Grand champion: Cade Liggett
Bid: $2,100 Buyer: Sarchione Ford
Reserve champion: Mackenzie Hursey
Bid: $1,000 Buyer: The New Company

RABBITS
Grand champion: Kaylee Dunlap
Bid: $450 Buyer: Jenn’s Custom Meat Processing
Reserve champion: Lauren Rennicker
Bid: $500 Buyer: Beitzel’s Meats

HOGS
Number of Market Lots: 261
Average: $4.33/pound with champions
Grand champion: Madison DeVault
Bid: $11/pound Buyer: Weaver Furniture
Reserve champion: Emma Leggett
Bid: $7.50/pound Buyer: Sugar Valley Meats
Outstanding exhibitors:
Beginner: Jonathon Domer
Intermediate: Jennafer Zeigler
Advanced: Madalyn Schupp

DAIRY BASKETS
2018 Dairy Sales Total
(including donations): $87,825
Basket Buyers: Kimble Company; Mako’s Market & Pharmacy; Loveday Farms & Garver Trucking (Rob & Elizabeth Garver); Heritage Country Store; Gordon Milk Transport; Gerber & Sons Inc.; Hubner Seed.

tusc-Hog Grand Madison Devault

<
>
<
>
1 View

tusc-Hog Grand Madison Devault

2 View

tusc-Reserve Meat Pen Lauren Rennicker

3 View

tusc-Grant Pen Kaylee Dunlap

4 View

tusc-Grand Broiler Grace Gingrich

5 View

tusc-Reserve Broiler Jacqui Blose

6 View

tusc-Reserve Champ Makenzie Hursey

7 View

tusc-Grant Turkey Hannah Maxhimer

8 View

tusc-fair-2018 Super Showmen

Winners in the Super Showmanship competition at this year’s Tuscarawas County Fair include (L-R): Mackenzie Hursey, Cade Leggett, Kody Kretzinger, Adeline Kendle, Jenna Carpenter, Victoria Deam, Meaghan Kieffer, Kyle Hinds, Moss Alford and Ankita Shetler. (Submitted photo)
9 View

tusc-Steer Grand Jeffrey Murphy

10 View

tusc-Dairy Steer Grand Mikayla Horn

11 View

tusc-Dairy Steer Reserve Brittany Finton

12 View

tusc-Steer Reserve Mackenzie Hursey

13 View

tusc-Hog Reserve Emma Liggett

14 View

tusc-Sheep Grand Marshall Miller

15 View

tusc-Sheep Reserve Garrett Dinger

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

<

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.