2018 Tuscarawas County Fair sales total $785,953

Sept. 20 and 22, 2018

Large animal sale total: $610,095.60

Small animal sale total: $67,930.00

Total for all sales during fair week: $765,953.13

(Scroll down for a slide show of this year’s grand and reserve champion livestock exhibitors.)

LAMBS

Number of Market Lots: 39

Average: $5.06/pound with champions

Grand champion: Marshall Miller

Bid: $20/pound Buyer: Neiheisel Trucking

Reserve champion: Erin Hague

Bid: $9.50/pound Buyer: Lehigh-Endsley Insurance Agency

Outstanding exhibitors:

Beginner: Kylee Mutti

Intermediate: Adeline Kendle

Advanced: Madison DeVault

CHICKENS

Grand champion: Grace Gingerich

Bid: $1,200 Buyer: TMK Bakersville, Valley Propane

Reserve champion: Jacqui Blose

Bid: $800 Buyer: Tango & Gatti

TURKEY

Grand champion: Hannah Maxhimer

Bid: $750 Buyer: Tango & Gatti

Reserve champion: Cheyenne Peterman

Bid: $550

Buyer: Beitzel’s Meats

STEERS

Number of Market Lots: 75

Average: $3.02/pound with champions

Grand champion: Jeffrey Murphy

Bid: $7.50/pound Buyer: Eleet Cryogenics Inc.

Reserve champion: Mackenzie Hursey

Bid: $4/pound Buyer: Sugar Valley Meats, Saltwell Western Store

Outstanding exhibitors:

Beginner: Adeline Kendle

Intermediate: McKalynne Helmke

Advanced: Mackenzie Hursey

DAIRY

STEERS

Grand champion: Mikayla Horn

Bid: $3.50/pound Buyer: Boyd’s Asphalt

Reserve champion: Brittany Finton

Bid: $3/pound Buyer: TMK Bakersville, Valley Propane

GOATS

Grand champion: Cade Liggett

Bid: $2,100 Buyer: Sarchione Ford

Reserve champion: Mackenzie Hursey

Bid: $1,000 Buyer: The New Company

RABBITS

Grand champion: Kaylee Dunlap

Bid: $450 Buyer: Jenn’s Custom Meat Processing

Reserve champion: Lauren Rennicker

Bid: $500 Buyer: Beitzel’s Meats

HOGS

Number of Market Lots: 261

Average: $4.33/pound with champions

Grand champion: Madison DeVault

Bid: $11/pound Buyer: Weaver Furniture

Reserve champion: Emma Leggett

Bid: $7.50/pound Buyer: Sugar Valley Meats

Outstanding exhibitors:

Beginner: Jonathon Domer

Intermediate: Jennafer Zeigler

Advanced: Madalyn Schupp

DAIRY BASKETS

2018 Dairy Sales Total

(including donations): $87,825

Basket Buyers: Kimble Company; Mako’s Market & Pharmacy; Loveday Farms & Garver Trucking (Rob & Elizabeth Garver); Heritage Country Store; Gordon Milk Transport; Gerber & Sons Inc.; Hubner Seed.

tusc-Hog Grand Madison Devault < > < > 1 View tusc-Hog Grand Madison Devault 2 View tusc-Reserve Meat Pen Lauren Rennicker 3 View tusc-Grant Pen Kaylee Dunlap 4 View tusc-Grand Broiler Grace Gingrich 5 View tusc-Reserve Broiler Jacqui Blose 6 View tusc-Reserve Champ Makenzie Hursey 7 View tusc-Grant Turkey Hannah Maxhimer 8 View tusc-fair-2018 Super Showmen Winners in the Super Showmanship competition at this year’s Tuscarawas County Fair include (L-R): Mackenzie Hursey, Cade Leggett, Kody Kretzinger, Adeline Kendle, Jenna Carpenter, Victoria Deam, Meaghan Kieffer, Kyle Hinds, Moss Alford and Ankita Shetler. (Submitted photo) 9 View tusc-Steer Grand Jeffrey Murphy 10 View tusc-Dairy Steer Grand Mikayla Horn 11 View tusc-Dairy Steer Reserve Brittany Finton 12 View tusc-Steer Reserve Mackenzie Hursey 13 View tusc-Hog Reserve Emma Liggett 14 View tusc-Sheep Grand Marshall Miller 15 View tusc-Sheep Reserve Garrett Dinger