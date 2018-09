2018 Guernsey County Fair sale totaled $554,000

By Other News

(Photos by Rachel Goodpaster)

Sept. 15, 2018

Sale Total: $554,630.75

Total Lots: 543

(Scroll down for a slide show of this year’s grand and reserve champion livestock exhibitors.)

STEERS

Number of Market Lots: 34

Grand champion exhibitor: Emily Paden

Bid: $13.50/pound Weight: 1,370 pounds

Buyer: Bruner Land Co.

Reserve champion exhibitor: Madison Paden

Bid: $5/pound Weight: 1,385 pounds

Buyer: Capstone Holding

HOGS

Number of Market Lots: 176

Grand champion exhibitor: Olivia Neuhart

Bid: $25/pound Weight: 220 pounds

Buyer: Joel Blue, prosecuting attorney

Reserve champion exhibitor: Steven Grafton

Bid: $8/pound Weight: 270 pounds

Buyer: Shugert Farms and Brenda Pontius, Cambridge Realty

LAMBS

Number of Market Lots: 30

Grand champion exhibitor: Riley Ward

Bid: $12/pound Weight: 133 pounds

Buyer: Riesbeck’s Market

Reserve champion exhibitor: Katie Martin

Bid: $13.50/pound Weight: 157 pounds

Buyer: LTS Welding and Bear’s Den Steakhouse

DAIRY GOATS

Number of Market Lots: 26

Grand champion exhibitor: Katelynn Tindall

Bid: $800

Buyer: Dresden Feed and Old Hickory Buildings

Reserve champion exhibitor: Kayla Wright

Bid: $500

Buyer: The Animal Clinic

BOER GOATS

Number of Market Lots: 115

Grand champion exhibitor: Madison Sutphen

Bid: $1,400

Buyer: Gates Fire Service Training, Kackley Cattle Co., Robinson Landscaping, Neptune & Sons Timber, Round Rocks Taxidermy, Wood Farm and Zemba Bros.

Reserve champion exhibitor: Madison Sutphen

Bid: $1,250

Buyer: Strauss Fence LLC

DAIRY BEEF FEEDERS

Number of Lots: 33

Grand champion exhibitor: Lindsey Smith

Bid: $4.75 Weight: 580 pounds

Buyer: Barnesville Livestock; Dairy Duchess, New Concord; Brown House Pizza; Pole Barn Auction; Natures Shack & Supply; Mount Hope Auction; and Top Secret Trucking

Reserve champion exhibitor: Laine Nisly

Bid: $4/pound Weight: 475 pounds

Buyer: Young Cattle and Coleman Machinery

DAIRY BASKETS

Number of Lots: 12

Total Sale: $9,275

RABBITS

Number of Pens of Three: 44

Grand champion exhibitor: Hannah Watkins

Bid: $1,100

Buyer: Thorn Black Funeral Home

Reserve champion exhibitor: Coby Saki

Bid: $750

Buyer: R.J. Wright & Sons

CHICKENS

Number of Pens of Three: 54

Grand champion exhibitor: Izzy Myers

Bid: $500

Buyer: Mr. Lee’s Restaurant

Reserve champion exhibitor: Izzy Myers

Bid: $400

Buyer: Mr. Lee’s Restaurant

Auctioneers and Ringmen:

Jason Miller, Larry Nisly, Casey Raber, Jerrick Miller,

Darryl Watson and Steve Jagger

