2019 Carroll County Fair sale totals $329,122.60

(Scroll down for a slide show of this year’s grand and reserve champion exhibitors.)

(Contributed photos/reporting by Carol McIntire)

July 19, 2019

Market Sale Total: $329,122.60

STEERS

Number of Market Lots: 53

Average: $2.44 with champions; $2.12 without champions

Grand champion: Allison Davis

Bid: $9/pound Weight: 1,384 pounds

Buyer: Sarchione Chevrolet

Reserve champion and grand champion Carroll County bred and raised: Jenna Wright

Bid: $5/pound Weight: 1,339 pounds

Buyer: Paris-Washington Insurance

Grand champion carcass steer: Kaitlyn Caris

Bid: $5/pound Weight: 714 pounds

Buyer: Don’t Custom Meats

Reserve champion carcass steer: Dylan Hawk

Bid: RECORD: $6.50/pound Weight: 725 pounds

Buyer: Paris-Washington Insurance, Consumers National Bank

Reserve champion Carroll County bred and raised: Kaiden Barker

Bid: $2.50/pound Weight: 1,247 pounds

Buyer: B&B Tree Service, Speedy Well Drilling

HOGS

Number of Market Lots: 82

Average: $4.95 a pound with champions; $4.11 without champions

Grand champion: Shelbi Frase

Bid: $34/pound Weight: 265 pounds

Buyer: Dr. Stephen Dowell

Reserve champion: Olivia Moody

Bid: RECORD: $31/pound Weight: 265 pounds

Buyer: Paris-Washington Insurance

Grand champion carcass hog: Elizabeth Mayle

Bid: $8/pound Weight: 170 pounds

Buyer: Paris-Washington Insurance

Reserve champion carcass hog: Carly Ferren

Bid: $5.50/pound Weight: 190 pounds

Buyer: Linda and Mike Moreland

Grand champion Carroll County bred and raised: Emma Shafer

Bid: $10/pound

Buyer: Eckard All American Scales

Reserve champion Carroll County bred and raised: Maxwell Held

Bid: $4.25/pound

Buyer: Wendy’s Carrollton

DAIRY MARKET STEERS

Number of Market Lots: 8

Average: $1.29 a pound with champions; $1 without champions

Grand champion: Tenley Schott

Bid: $1.75/pound Weight: 1,301 pounds

Buyer: Martha Rhodes

Reserve champion: Tess Kiko

Bid: $1.50/pound Weight: 1,422 pounds

Buyer: Kiko Meats

DAIRY BEEF FEEDERS

Number of Market Lots: 30

Average: $1.79 a pound with champions; $1.73 without champions

Grand champion: Ellie Shafer

Bid: $2.50/pound Weight: 592 pounds

Buyer: Consumers National Bank

Reserve champion: Lynden Ferguson

Bid: $2/pound Weight: 702 pounds

Buyer: Parker Farms

Grand champion Carroll County bred and raised: Kirsten Zwick

Bid: $1.50/pound Weight: 590 pounds

Buyer: Kiko Auctioneers

Reserve champion Carroll County bred and raised: Brody Casper

Bid: $1.35/pound Weight: 600 pounds

Buyer: Guess Motors

LAMBS

Number of Market Lots: 22

Average: $6.29 a pound with champions; $4.56 without champions

Grand champion: Lyden Ferguson

Bid: $10/pound Weight: 131 pounds

Buyer: Huebner Chevrolet

Reserve champion: Alexandria Householder

Bid: $12.20/pound Weight: 127 pounds

Buyer: Ace Portable Restrooms

Grand champion carcass lamb: Aaron Clark

Bid: $10/pound Weight: 73 pounds

Buyer: Don’s Custom Meats

Reserve champion carcass lamb: Hannah Peterson

Bid: $9/pound Weight: 65 pounds

Buyer: Chiavari’s Custom Carpentry

Grand champion Carroll County bred and raised: Grace Angione

Bid: $20/pound Weight: 143 pounds

Buyer: All American Scales

Reserve champion Carroll County bred and raised: Trevor Carpenter

Bid: $3/pound Weight: 138 pounds

Buyer: Loudon Twp. Volunteer Fire Department

DAIRY BASKETS

Number of Market Lots: 5

Total: $8,150 (proceeds are divided among the junior fair dairy cattle exhibitors)

Auctioneers and Ringmen: Doug Milano, Geno Kiko, Billy Birney, Bill Newell, Ryan Kiko

