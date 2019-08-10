2019 Carroll County Fair sale totals $329,122.60

(Scroll down for a slide show of this year’s grand and reserve champion exhibitors.)
(Contributed photos/reporting by Carol McIntire)
July 19, 2019
Market Sale Total: $329,122.60
STEERS
Number of Market Lots: 53
Average: $2.44 with champions; $2.12 without champions
Grand champion: Allison Davis
Bid: $9/pound Weight: 1,384 pounds
Buyer: Sarchione Chevrolet
Reserve champion and grand champion Carroll County bred and raised: Jenna Wright
Bid: $5/pound Weight: 1,339 pounds
Buyer: Paris-Washington Insurance
Grand champion carcass steer: Kaitlyn Caris
Bid: $5/pound Weight: 714 pounds
Buyer: Don’t Custom Meats
Reserve champion carcass steer: Dylan Hawk
Bid: RECORD: $6.50/pound Weight: 725 pounds
Buyer: Paris-Washington Insurance, Consumers National Bank
Reserve champion Carroll County bred and raised: Kaiden Barker
Bid: $2.50/pound Weight: 1,247 pounds
Buyer: B&B Tree Service, Speedy Well Drilling
HOGS
Number of Market Lots: 82
Average: $4.95 a pound with champions; $4.11 without champions
Grand champion: Shelbi Frase
Bid: $34/pound Weight: 265 pounds
Buyer: Dr. Stephen Dowell
Reserve champion: Olivia Moody
Bid: RECORD: $31/pound Weight: 265 pounds
Buyer: Paris-Washington Insurance
Grand champion carcass hog: Elizabeth Mayle
Bid: $8/pound Weight: 170 pounds
Buyer: Paris-Washington Insurance
Reserve champion carcass hog: Carly Ferren
Bid: $5.50/pound Weight: 190 pounds
Buyer: Linda and Mike Moreland
Grand champion Carroll County bred and raised: Emma Shafer
Bid: $10/pound
Buyer: Eckard All American Scales
Reserve champion Carroll County bred and raised: Maxwell Held
Bid: $4.25/pound
Buyer: Wendy’s Carrollton
DAIRY MARKET STEERS
Number of Market Lots: 8
Average: $1.29 a pound with champions; $1 without champions
Grand champion: Tenley Schott
Bid: $1.75/pound Weight: 1,301 pounds
Buyer: Martha Rhodes
Reserve champion: Tess Kiko
Bid: $1.50/pound Weight: 1,422 pounds
Buyer: Kiko Meats
DAIRY BEEF FEEDERS
Number of Market Lots: 30
Average: $1.79 a pound with champions; $1.73 without champions
Grand champion: Ellie Shafer
Bid: $2.50/pound Weight: 592 pounds
Buyer: Consumers National Bank
Reserve champion: Lynden Ferguson
Bid: $2/pound Weight: 702 pounds
Buyer: Parker Farms
Grand champion Carroll County bred and raised: Kirsten Zwick
Bid: $1.50/pound Weight: 590 pounds
Buyer: Kiko Auctioneers
Reserve champion Carroll County bred and raised: Brody Casper
Bid: $1.35/pound Weight: 600 pounds
Buyer: Guess Motors
LAMBS
Number of Market Lots: 22
Average: $6.29 a pound with champions; $4.56 without champions
Grand champion: Lyden Ferguson
Bid: $10/pound Weight: 131 pounds
Buyer: Huebner Chevrolet
Reserve champion: Alexandria Householder
Bid: $12.20/pound Weight: 127 pounds
Buyer: Ace Portable Restrooms
Grand champion carcass lamb: Aaron Clark
Bid: $10/pound Weight: 73 pounds
Buyer: Don’s Custom Meats
Reserve champion carcass lamb: Hannah Peterson
Bid: $9/pound Weight: 65 pounds
Buyer: Chiavari’s Custom Carpentry
Grand champion Carroll County bred and raised: Grace Angione
Bid: $20/pound Weight: 143 pounds
Buyer: All American Scales
Reserve champion Carroll County bred and raised: Trevor Carpenter
Bid: $3/pound Weight: 138 pounds
Buyer: Loudon Twp. Volunteer Fire Department
DAIRY BASKETS
Number of Market Lots: 5
Total: $8,150 (proceeds are divided among the junior fair dairy cattle exhibitors)
Auctioneers and Ringmen: Doug Milano, Geno Kiko, Billy Birney, Bill Newell, Ryan Kiko
