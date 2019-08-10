2019 Carroll County Fair sale totals $329,122.60

2019 Carroll County Fair Sale Grand Champion Steer
Sarchione Ford of Waynesburg purchased Allison Davis’ 1,384-pound champion steer for $9 per pound. 

(Contributed photos/reporting by Carol McIntire)

July 19, 2019
Market Sale Total: $329,122.60

STEERS

Number of Market Lots: 53
Average: $2.44 with champions; $2.12 without champions

Grand champion: Allison Davis
Bid: $9/pound              Weight: 1,384 pounds
Buyer: Sarchione Chevrolet

Reserve champion and grand champion Carroll County bred and raised: Jenna Wright
Bid: $5/pound              Weight: 1,339 pounds
Buyer: Paris-Washington Insurance

Grand champion carcass steer: Kaitlyn Caris
Bid: $5/pound              Weight: 714 pounds
Buyer: Don’t Custom Meats

Reserve champion carcass steer: Dylan Hawk
Bid: RECORD: $6.50/pound              Weight: 725 pounds
Buyer: Paris-Washington Insurance, Consumers National Bank

Reserve champion Carroll County bred and raised: Kaiden Barker
Bid: $2.50/pound              Weight: 1,247 pounds
Buyer: B&B Tree Service, Speedy Well Drilling

HOGS

Number of Market Lots: 82
Average: $4.95 a pound with champions; $4.11 without champions

Grand champion: Shelbi Frase
Bid: $34/pound              Weight: 265 pounds
Buyer: Dr. Stephen Dowell

Reserve champion: Olivia Moody
Bid: RECORD: $31/pound              Weight: 265 pounds
Buyer: Paris-Washington Insurance

Grand champion carcass hog: Elizabeth Mayle
Bid: $8/pound              Weight: 170 pounds
Buyer: Paris-Washington Insurance

Reserve champion carcass hog: Carly Ferren
Bid: $5.50/pound              Weight: 190 pounds
Buyer: Linda and Mike Moreland

Grand champion Carroll County bred and raised: Emma Shafer
Bid: $10/pound
Buyer: Eckard All American Scales

Reserve champion Carroll County bred and raised: Maxwell Held
Bid: $4.25/pound
Buyer: Wendy’s Carrollton

DAIRY MARKET STEERS

Number of Market Lots: 8
Average: $1.29 a pound with champions; $1 without champions

Grand champion: Tenley Schott
Bid: $1.75/pound              Weight: 1,301 pounds
Buyer: Martha Rhodes

Reserve champion: Tess Kiko
Bid: $1.50/pound              Weight: 1,422 pounds
Buyer: Kiko Meats

DAIRY BEEF FEEDERS

Number of Market Lots: 30
Average: $1.79 a pound with champions; $1.73 without champions

Grand champion: Ellie Shafer
Bid: $2.50/pound              Weight: 592 pounds
Buyer: Consumers National Bank

Reserve champion: Lynden Ferguson
Bid: $2/pound              Weight: 702 pounds
Buyer: Parker Farms

Grand champion Carroll County bred and raised: Kirsten Zwick
Bid: $1.50/pound              Weight: 590 pounds
Buyer: Kiko Auctioneers

Reserve champion Carroll County bred and raised: Brody Casper
Bid: $1.35/pound              Weight: 600 pounds
Buyer: Guess Motors

LAMBS

Number of Market Lots: 22
Average: $6.29 a pound with champions; $4.56 without champions

Grand champion: Lyden Ferguson
Bid: $10/pound              Weight: 131 pounds
Buyer: Huebner Chevrolet

Reserve champion: Alexandria Householder
Bid: $12.20/pound              Weight: 127 pounds
Buyer: Ace Portable Restrooms

Grand champion carcass lamb: Aaron Clark
Bid: $10/pound              Weight: 73 pounds
Buyer: Don’s Custom Meats

Reserve champion carcass lamb: Hannah Peterson
Bid: $9/pound              Weight: 65 pounds
Buyer: Chiavari’s Custom Carpentry

Grand champion Carroll County bred and raised: Grace Angione
Bid: $20/pound              Weight: 143 pounds
Buyer: All American Scales

Reserve champion Carroll County bred and raised: Trevor Carpenter
Bid: $3/pound              Weight: 138 pounds
Buyer: Loudon Twp. Volunteer Fire Department

DAIRY BASKETS

Number of Market Lots: 5
Total: $8,150 (proceeds are divided among the junior fair dairy cattle exhibitors)

Auctioneers and Ringmen: Doug Milano, Geno Kiko, Billy Birney, Bill Newell, Ryan Kiko

2019 Carroll County Fair Sale Reserve Champion Lamb
Ace Portable Restrooms purchased Alexandria Householder’s 127-pound reserve champion lamb for $12.20 per pound.
2019 Carroll County Fair Sale Reserve Champion Lamb
2019 Carroll County Fair Sale Grand Champion Carcass Lamb
Don’s Custom Meats paid $10 per pound for Aaron Clark’s 75-pound grand champion lamb carcass.
2019 Carroll County Fair Sale Grand Champion Carcass Lamb
2019 Carroll County Fair Sale Grand Champion Steer
Sarchione Ford of Waynesburg purchased Allison Davis’ 1,384-pound champion steer for $9 per pound. 
2019 Carroll County Fair Sale Grand Champion Steer
2019 Carroll County Fair Sale Reserve Champion Hog Carcass
Cheryl Hauenstein Davis purchased Carly Ferren’s 190-pound reserve champion hog carcass for $5.50 per pound.
2019 Carroll County Fair Sale Reserve Champion Hog Carcass
2019 Carroll County Fair Sale Grand Champion Hog Carcass
Paris and Washington Insurance paid $8 per pound for Elizabeth Mayle’s 170-lb champion hog carcass.
2019 Carroll County Fair Sale Grand Champion Hog Carcass
2019 Carroll County Fair Sale Grand Champion Dairy Market Steer
Martha Rhodes paid $1.75 per pound for Tenley Schott’s 1,301-pound champion dairy market steer.
2019 Carroll County Fair Sale Grand Champion Dairy Market Steer
2019 Carroll County Fair Sale Reserve Champion Steer Carcass
Paris and Washington Insurance and Consumers National Bank teamed to purchase Dylan Hawk’s 725-pound reserve champion steer carcass for record $6.50 per pound.
2019 Carroll County Fair Sale Reserve Champion Steer Carcass
2019 Carroll County Fair Sale Grand Champion Lamb
Huebner Chevrolet purchased Lynden Ferguson’s 131-pound grand champion lamb, paying $10 per pound.
2019 Carroll County Fair Sale Grand Champion Lamb
2019 Carroll County Fair Sale Reserve Champion Carcass Lamb
Chiavari’s Custom Carpentry purchased Hannah Peterson’s 65-pound reserve champion carcass lamb for $9 per pound.
2019 Carroll County Fair Sale Reserve Champion Carcass Lamb
2019 Carroll County Fair Sale Reserve Champion Dairy Market Steer
Kiko Meats paid $1.50 per pound for Tess Kiko’s 1,422-pound reserve champion dairy market steer.
2019 Carroll County Fair Sale Reserve Champion Dairy Market Steer
2019 Carroll County Fair Sale Grand Champion Grand Champion Steer Carcass
Don’s Custom Meats paid $5 per pound for Kaitlyn Caris’ 714-pound champion steer carcass.
2019 Carroll County Fair Sale Grand Champion Grand Champion Steer Carcass
2019 Carroll County Fair Sale Reserve Champion Hog
Paris and Washington Insurance paid a record $31 per pound for Olivia Moody’s 265-pound reserve champion hog.
2019 Carroll County Fair Sale Reserve Champion Hog
2019 Carroll County Fair Sale Grand Champion Hog
Dr. Stephen Dowell paid $34 per pound for Shelbi Frase’s 265-pound grand champion hog.
2019 Carroll County Fair Sale Grand Champion Hog
2019 Carroll County Fair Sale Reserve Champion Steer
Paris and Washington Insurance paid $5 per pound for Jenna Wright’s 1,339-pound reserve champion.
2019 Carroll County Fair Sale Reserve Champion Steer
2019 Carroll County Fair Sale Reserve Champion Dairy Beef Feeder
Parker Farms paid $2 per pound for Lynden Ferguson’s 702-pound reserve champion dairy beef feeder.
2019 Carroll County Fair Sale Reserve Champion Dairy Beef Feeder
2019 Carroll County Fair Sale Grand Champion Dairy Beef Feeder
Consumers National Bank purchased Elli Shafer’s 592-pound champion dairy beef feeder for $2.50 per pound. 
2019 Carroll County Fair Sale Grand Champion Dairy Beef Feeder

