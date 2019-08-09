2019 Summit County Fair livestock sale results

2019 Summit County Fair Grand Champion Steer
The Summit County Fair grand champion steer, exhibited by Abi Jones, sold for $20 a pound to Ron Marhofer Auto.

July 27, 2019
Total Lots:  165

STEERS

Number of Market Lots: 12
Average: $5,120.87 with champions; $2,718.96 without

Grand champion exhibitor: Abi Jones
Bid: $20/pound Weight: 1,465 pounds
Buyer: Ron Marhofer Auto Family

Reserve champion exhibitor: Makala Jones
Bid: $4/pound Weight:1,415 pounds
Buyer: Leppo Rents

Junior showmanship: Josh Young
Intermediate showmanship: Chase Sedensky
Senior showmanship: John Herman
Champion of champion steer showman: Jordan Sedensky

HOGS

Number of Market Lots: 30
Average: $1,020.40 with champions; $860.90 without

Grand champion exhibitor: Luke Coblentz
Bid:$14/pound  Weight: 267 pounds
Buyer: Ron Marhofer Auto Family

Reserve champion exhibitor: Luke Coblentz
Bid: $12.50/pound Weight: 267 pounds
Buyer: Tim Lisko

Junior showmanship: Alexander Messina
Intermediate showmanship: Grace Frient
Senior showmanship: Cassidy Moore
Champion of champion hog showman: Grace Frient

LAMBS

Number of Market Lots: 11
Average: $585.39 with champions; $430.38 without

Grand champion exhibitor: Jordan Sedensky
Bid: $11.75/pound Weight: 135 pounds
Buyer: Leppo Rents

Reserve champion exhibitor: Seth Frient
Bid: $8/pound Weight: 129 pounds
Buyers: Polen Meats and Dozer Enterprise Intermediate

Showmanship: Jordan Sedensky
Senior showmanship: Seth Frient
Champion of champion lamb showman: Jordan Sedensky:

MARKET GOATS

Number of Market Lots: 10
Average: $347.90 with champions; $214.38 without

Grand champion exhibitor: Abi Jones
Bid: $1,300 Weight: 88
Buyer: Leppo Rents

Reserve champion exhibitor: Oliver Mayer
Bid: $500 Weight: 106
Buyer: Ron Marhofer Auto Family

Intermediate showmanship: Jordan Sedensky
Champion of champion goat showman: Jordan Sedensky

RABBITS

Number of Pens of Three: 9
Average: $164.97 with champions; $86.10 without

Grand champion exhibitor: Dylan Leipold
Bid: $600
Buyer: Leppo Rents

Reserve champion exhibitor: Dylan Leipold
Bid: $300
Buyer: Hyde Park Farms

Champion of champion rabbit showman: Dylan Leipold

CHICKENS

Number of Pens of Three: 29
Average: $220.50 with champions; $200.54 without

Grand champion exhibitor: Cassidy Moore
Bid: $500
Buyer: Horvath Electric

Reserve champion exhibitor: Jessica Moore
Bid: $500
Buyer: Horvath Electric

Junior showmanship: Alexander Messina
Intermediate showmanship: Alexis Messina
Senior showmanship: Seth Frient
Champion of champion market chicken showman: Seth Frient
Fancy chicken junior showman: Hanna Clark
Fancy chicken intermediate showman: Maricella Lozano
Fancy chicken senior showman: Seth Frient
Champion of champion poultry showman: Seth Frient

MARKET GOOSE

Number of Market Lots: 12
Average: $199.35 with champions; $85.85 without

Grand champion exhibitor: Dylan Leipold
Bid: $1,250 Weight: 11.4 pounds
Buyer: Dozer Enterprises

Reserve champion exhibitor: John Herman
Bid: $250 Weight: 10.4 pounds
Buyer: Leppo Rents

Intermediate showmanship: Ethan Jones
Senior showmanship: Dylan Leipold
Champion of champion goose showman: Dylan Leipold
Champion of champion fancy goose showman: John Herman

MARKET TURKEYS

Number of Market Lots: 44
Average: $248.90 with champions; $205.92 without

Grand champion exhibitor: Cassidy Moore
Bid: $1,500 Weight: 34.8 pounds
Buyer: Horvath Electric

Reserve champion exhibitor: Becca Leipold
Bid: $850 Weight: 33.6 pounds
Buyer: Leppo Rents

Junior showmanship: Alex Panzner
Intermediate showmanship: Jenna Schofield
Senior showmanship: Cassidy Moore
Champion of champion turkey showman: Cassidy Moore
Champion of champion fancy turkey showman: Cassidy Moore

MARKET DUCKS

Number of Market Lots: 8
Average: $269.50 with champions; $196 without

Grand champion exhibitor: Josephine Mayer
Bid: $500 Weight: 22 pounds
Buyer: Leppo Rents

Reserve champion exhibitor: Dylan Leipold
Bid: $500 Weight: 19.4 pounds
Buyer: Hyde Park Farms

Junior showmanship: Becca Leipold
Senior showmanship: Dylan Leipold
Champion of champion duck showman: Dylan Leipold
Overall showman of showmen for all species: Seth Frient

AUCTIONEERS/RINGMEN: John Stegh, Andy Stegh, Eric Bevington and Matt Kiko

