2019 Noble County Fair sale results

(Scroll down for a slide show of this year’s grand and reserve champion exhibitors.)

(Submitted photos and information)

RABBITS

Grand champion: Emma Hill

Bid: $2,500

Buyer: King Quarries

Reserve champion and premier exhibitor: Melina Blubaugh

Bid: $2,600

Buyer: Rick’s Lawn Care

TURKEY

Grand champion: Abbey Tewksbary

Bid: $2,000

Buyer: Patty’s Place

Reserve champion: Caleb Scott

Bid: $1,300

Buyer: Anderson Propane Services

CHICKENS

Grand champion: Alexander Sheanshang

Bid: $1,500

Buyer: R.J. Wright & Sons

Reserve champion: Alexis Desdore

Bid: $1,500

Buyer: King Quarries

Premier exhibitor poultry: Andrew Sheanshang

Bid: $1,200

Buyer: Fresh Start Floor

GOATS

Grand champion: Kyle Chew

Bid: $1,400

Buyer: Southeastern Glass

Reserve champion: Kyle Chew

Bid: $1,550

Buyer: Ben Schafer Realty and Buckeye’s Excavating Inc.

Premier exhibitor goats: Skylar Rich

Bid: $1,500

Buyer: Constance Fowler

LAMBS

Grand champion: Logan Stottsberry

Bid: $8.50/pound

Buyer: Midway Greenhouse

Reserve champion: Kalista Chicwak

Bid: $14/pound

Buyer: Blue Racer Midstream

Premier exhibitor lambs: Anna Saling

Bid: $8.50/pound

Buyer: Whitey’s Wood Service

DAIRY FEEDERS

Grand champion: Tara Pakes

Bid: $3.75/pound

Buyer: Farnese & Sons Trucking

Reserve champion: Bella House

Bid: $2.25

Buyer: MPLX Utica Energy

Premier exhibitor beef: Natalie Archer

Bid: $10.50/pound

Buyer: Tom and Robin Archer

STEER

Grand champion: Stephen Shreve

Bid: $5/pound

Buyer: Bruner Land Company

Reserve champion: Jared Stottsberry

Bid: $6.50/pound

Buyer: Artex Energy Group

HOGS

Grand champion: Maggie Presnell

Bid: $6.50/pound

Buyer: Harriman Ranch LLC and Kathy’s Kitchen

Reserve champion: Lyla Lowe

Bid: $8/pound

Buyer: Harriman & Sons Dozer & Timber Service

Premier exhibitor market swine: Brody Chandler

Bid: $5.85/pound

Buyer: Hog Hollow

