2019 Noble County Fair sale results

(Scroll down for a slide show of this year’s grand and reserve champion exhibitors.)
(Submitted photos and information)
RABBITS
Grand champion: Emma Hill
Bid: $2,500
Buyer: King Quarries
Reserve champion and premier exhibitor: Melina Blubaugh
Bid: $2,600
Buyer: Rick’s Lawn Care
TURKEY
Grand champion: Abbey Tewksbary
Bid: $2,000
Buyer: Patty’s Place
Reserve champion: Caleb Scott
Bid: $1,300
Buyer: Anderson Propane Services
CHICKENS
Grand champion: Alexander Sheanshang
Bid: $1,500
Buyer: R.J. Wright & Sons
Reserve champion: Alexis Desdore
Bid: $1,500
Buyer: King Quarries
Premier exhibitor poultry: Andrew Sheanshang
Bid: $1,200
Buyer: Fresh Start Floor
GOATS
Grand champion: Kyle Chew
Bid: $1,400
Buyer: Southeastern Glass
Reserve champion: Kyle Chew
Bid: $1,550
Buyer: Ben Schafer Realty and Buckeye’s Excavating Inc.
Premier exhibitor goats: Skylar Rich
Bid: $1,500
Buyer: Constance Fowler
LAMBS
Grand champion: Logan Stottsberry
Bid: $8.50/pound
Buyer: Midway Greenhouse
Reserve champion: Kalista Chicwak
Bid: $14/pound
Buyer: Blue Racer Midstream
Premier exhibitor lambs: Anna Saling
Bid: $8.50/pound
Buyer: Whitey’s Wood Service
DAIRY FEEDERS
Grand champion: Tara Pakes
Bid: $3.75/pound
Buyer: Farnese & Sons Trucking
Reserve champion: Bella House
Bid: $2.25
Buyer: MPLX Utica Energy
Premier exhibitor beef: Natalie Archer
Bid: $10.50/pound
Buyer: Tom and Robin Archer
STEER
Grand champion: Stephen Shreve
Bid: $5/pound
Buyer: Bruner Land Company
Reserve champion: Jared Stottsberry
Bid: $6.50/pound
Buyer: Artex Energy Group
HOGS
Grand champion: Maggie Presnell
Bid: $6.50/pound
Buyer: Harriman Ranch LLC and Kathy’s Kitchen
Reserve champion: Lyla Lowe
Bid: $8/pound
Buyer: Harriman & Sons Dozer & Timber Service
Premier exhibitor market swine: Brody Chandler
Bid: $5.85/pound
Buyer: Hog Hollow
STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!
Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!