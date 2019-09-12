2019 Geauga County Fair sale totals $597,922.43

By -
0
841
Geauga County Fair Grand Champion Steer
Tatumn Poff's 1,399-pound grand champion beef sold to Preston Ford for $7.80/pound.

(Scroll down for a slide show of this year’s grand and reserve champion exhibitors.)

(Submitted information and photos)

August 31, 2019
Total lots for the sale: 460
Sale total: $597,922.43

BEEF

Grand champion beef: Tatumn Poff
Bid: $7.80/pound Weight: 1,399 pounds
Buyer: Preston Ford

Reserve champion beef: Taylor Poff
Bid: 7.60/pound Weight: 1,420 pounds
Buyer: Oscar Brugmann Sand & Gravel

LAMB

Grand champion lamb: Daniel Nichols
Bid: $15/pound Weight: 153 pounds
Buyer: Preston Ford

Reserve champion lamb: Parker Pikor
Bid: $18/pound Weight: 139 pounds
Buyer: Etna Products Inc.

GOATS

Grand champion market goat: Hannah Whitmer
Bid: $15/pound Weight: 74 pounds
Buyer: Sunrise Springs Water Co.

Reserve champion market goat: Max Soltis
Bid: $14/pound Weight: 73 pounds
Buyer: Green Family Funeral Home

HOGS

Grand champion hog: Sofia Zampino
Bid: $65/pound Weight: 274 pounds
Buyer: Arms Trucking

Reserve champion hog: Addison Koppelman
Bid: $25/pound Weight: 277 pounds
Buyer: Etna Products Inc.

TURKEYS

Grand champion turkey: Kyle Borah
Bid: $32.50/pound Weight: 55 pounds
Buyer: State Representative Diane Grendell

Reserve champion turkey: Samantha Bergansky
Bid: $22.50/pound Weight: 41 pounds
Buyer: Great Lakes Outdoors

RABBITS

Grand champion pen of rabbits: Sarah Grinstead
Bid: $55/pound Weight: 15 pounds
Buyer: Pritt Family Farm

Reserve champion pen of rabbits: Dee Dee Soncrant
Bid: $20/pound Weight: 11 pounds
Buyer: Frank Hinkle

CHICKENS

Grand champion chickens: Anthony Surace
Bid: $32.50/pound Weight: 29.8 pounds
Buyer: Etna Products Inc.

Reserve champion chickens: Parker Pikor
Bid: $27.50/pound Weight: 29 pounds
Buyer: Union Home Mortgage

DUCKS

Grand champion pen of ducks: Robert Jefferson
Bid: $75/pound Weight: 15.5 pounds
Buyer: Mark and Chris Clemson

Reserve champion pen of ducks: Jessica Yaugher
Bid: $30/pound Weight: 14 pounds
Buyer: Geauga Vision

2019 Geauga County Fair Sale
1 of 16
Geauga County Fair Reserve Champion Turkey
Samantha Bergansky's 41-pound reserve champion turkey sold to Great Lakes Outdoors for $22.50/pound.
Geauga County Fair Reserve Champion Turkey
Geauga County Fair Grand Champion Turkey
Kyle Borah's 55-pound grand champion turkey sold to State Representative Diane Grendell for $32.50/pound.
Geauga County Fair Grand Champion Turkey
Geauga County Fair Reserve Champion Hog
Addison Koppelman's 277-pound reserve champion hog was sold to Etna Products Inc. for $25/pound.
Geauga County Fair Reserve Champion Hog
Geauga County Fair Grand Champion Hog
Sofia Zampino's 274-pound grand champion hog was sold to Arms Trucking for $65/pound.
Geauga County Fair Grand Champion Hog
Geauga County Fair Reserves Champion Pen of Rabbits
Dee Dee Soncrant's 11-pound reserve champion pen of rabbits sold to Frank Hinkle for $20/pound.
Geauga County Fair Grand Champion Pen of Rabbits
Sarah Grinstead's 15-pound grand champion pen of rabbits sold to Pritt Family Farm for $55/pound.
Geauga County Fair Grand Champion Pen of Rabbits
Geauga County Fair Reserve Champion Pen of Ducks
Jessica Yaugher's 14-pound reserve champion pen of ducks sold to Geauga Vision for $30/pound.
Geauga County Fair Reserve Champion Pen of Ducks
Geauga County Fair Grand Champion Pen of Ducks
Robert Jefferson's 15.5-pound grand champion pen of ducks sold to Mark and Chris Clemson for $75/pound.
Geauga County Fair Grand Champion Pen of Ducks
Geauga County Fair Reserve Champion Pen of Chickens
Parker Pikor's reserve 29-pound reserve champion chickens sold to Union Home Mortagage for $27.50/pound.
Geauga County Fair Reserve Champion Pen of Chickens
Geauga County Fair Grand Champion Pen of Chickens
Anthony Surace's 29.8-pound grand champion chickens sold to Etna Products Inc. for $32.50/pound.
Geauga County Fair Grand Champion Pen of Chickens
Geauga County Fair Reserve Champion Lamb
Parker Pikor's 139-pound reserve champion lamb sold to Etna Products Inc. for $18/pound.
Geauga County Fair Reserve Champion Lamb
Geauga County Fair Grand Champion Lamb
Daniel Nichols 153-pound grand champion lamb sold to Preston Ford for $15/pound.
Geauga County Fair Grand Champion Lamb
Geauga County Fair Reserve Champion Goat
Max Soltis' 73-pound reserve champion goat sold to Green Family Funeral Home for $14/pound.
Geauga County Fair Reserve Champion Goat
Geauga County Fair Grand Champion Goat
Hannah Whitmer's 74-pound grand champion goat sold to Sunrise Springs Water Co. for $15/pound.
Geauga County Fair Grand Champion Goat
Geauga County Fair Reserve Champion Steer
Taylor Poff's 1,420-pound reserve champion beef sold to Oscar Brugmann Sand & Gravel for $7.60/pound.
Geauga County Fair Reserve Champion Steer
Geauga County Fair Grand Champion Steer
Tatumn Poff's 1,399-pound grand champion beef sold to Preston Ford for $7.80/pound.
Geauga County Fair Grand Champion Steer

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.