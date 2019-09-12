2019 Geauga County Fair sale totals $597,922.43

(Scroll down for a slide show of this year’s grand and reserve champion exhibitors.)
(Submitted information and photos)
August 31, 2019
Total lots for the sale: 460
Sale total: $597,922.43
BEEF
Grand champion beef: Tatumn Poff
Bid: $7.80/pound Weight: 1,399 pounds
Buyer: Preston Ford
Reserve champion beef: Taylor Poff
Bid: 7.60/pound Weight: 1,420 pounds
Buyer: Oscar Brugmann Sand & Gravel
LAMB
Grand champion lamb: Daniel Nichols
Bid: $15/pound Weight: 153 pounds
Buyer: Preston Ford
Reserve champion lamb: Parker Pikor
Bid: $18/pound Weight: 139 pounds
Buyer: Etna Products Inc.
GOATS
Grand champion market goat: Hannah Whitmer
Bid: $15/pound Weight: 74 pounds
Buyer: Sunrise Springs Water Co.
Reserve champion market goat: Max Soltis
Bid: $14/pound Weight: 73 pounds
Buyer: Green Family Funeral Home
HOGS
Grand champion hog: Sofia Zampino
Bid: $65/pound Weight: 274 pounds
Buyer: Arms Trucking
Reserve champion hog: Addison Koppelman
Bid: $25/pound Weight: 277 pounds
Buyer: Etna Products Inc.
TURKEYS
Grand champion turkey: Kyle Borah
Bid: $32.50/pound Weight: 55 pounds
Buyer: State Representative Diane Grendell
Reserve champion turkey: Samantha Bergansky
Bid: $22.50/pound Weight: 41 pounds
Buyer: Great Lakes Outdoors
RABBITS
Grand champion pen of rabbits: Sarah Grinstead
Bid: $55/pound Weight: 15 pounds
Buyer: Pritt Family Farm
Reserve champion pen of rabbits: Dee Dee Soncrant
Bid: $20/pound Weight: 11 pounds
Buyer: Frank Hinkle
CHICKENS
Grand champion chickens: Anthony Surace
Bid: $32.50/pound Weight: 29.8 pounds
Buyer: Etna Products Inc.
Reserve champion chickens: Parker Pikor
Bid: $27.50/pound Weight: 29 pounds
Buyer: Union Home Mortgage
DUCKS
Grand champion pen of ducks: Robert Jefferson
Bid: $75/pound Weight: 15.5 pounds
Buyer: Mark and Chris Clemson
Reserve champion pen of ducks: Jessica Yaugher
Bid: $30/pound Weight: 14 pounds
Buyer: Geauga Vision
