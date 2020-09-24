2020 Portage County Fair sale results

(Submitted photos and information)
Aug. 28-29, 2020; Sale total: $538,250.50
HOGS
Average bid: $5.38 per pound
Grand champion: Olivia Goodyear
Bid: $37 per pound
Buyer: Kiko Meats, Paris and Washington Insurance, Erv-n-del Farms and Pole Barns Direct
Reserve champion: Lauren Lynn
Bid: $15 per pound
Buyer: Pettigrew Feed & Hardware
Grand champion carcass: Andrew May
Bid: $12 per pound
Buyer: Horvath Electric
Reserve champion carcass: Kamryn Lynn
Bid: $13 per pound
Buyer: Paul Adelman Trucking
RABBITS
Average bid (rabbits and poultry): $243.08
Grand champion: Jessica Martin
Bid: $500 per pen
Buyer: Sabrina Christian-Bennett
Reserve champion: Soren Hottensmith
Bid: $525 per pen
Buyer: East Manufacturing
GEESE
Grand champion: Jennifer Mix
Bid: $1,000
Buyer: Noble for Judge
Reserve champion: Hunter Roosa
Bid: $500
Buyer: De-lux Mold & Machine
TURKEYS
Grand champion: Olivia Boyle
Bid: $1,900
Buyer: Ameriprise Financial
Reserve champion: Kaylynn Esola
Bid: $1,100
Buyer: Diane Miller
DUCKS
Grand champion: Kaylynn Esola
Bid: $700
Buyer: Sabrina Christian-Bennett
Reserve champion: Kendrick Campbell
Bid: $400
Buyer: Noble for Judge
CHICKENS
Grand champion: Olivia Boyle
Bid: $800 per pen
Buyer: One Little Cow Hauling LLC
Reserve champion: Kaylynn Esola
Bid: $600 per pen
Buyer: De-lux Mold & Machine
GOATS
Average bid: $405.56
Grand champion: Kamryn Lynn
Bid: $1,000
Buyer: Ahrens Farm & Stables
Reserve champion: Lauren Lynn
Bid: $925
Buyer: Kisamore’s Back to Nature Taxidermy and Tyler Lenington
LAMBS
Bid: $6.96 per pound
Grand champion: Cale McCracken
Bid: $50 per pound
Buyer: Marlboro Towing
Reserve champion: Lauren Lynn
Bid: $35 per pound
Buyer: Sarchione Chevrolet
Grand champion carcass: Audrey Julian
Bid: $50 per pound
Buyer: Polen Meats and Dozer Enterprise
Reserve champion carcass: Kendrick Campbell
Bid: $40 per pound
Buyer: Paris and Washington Insurance
STEER
Average bid: $4.59 per pound
Grand champion: Caroline Blay
Bid: $14.25 per pound
Buyers: Moore Well Services, Singleton Reels, Ahrens Club Pigs, Paris and Washington Insurance, Erv-n-del Farms, Miller Farms and Josiah Pirogowicz
Reserve champion: Harrison Blay
Bid: $13 per pound
Buyer: Sarchione Chevrolet
Grand champion carcass: Shelby Morehead
Bid: $10.75 per pound
Buyer: James Wilson
Reserve champion carcass: Andrew May
Bid: $10 per pound
Buyer: Polen Meats and Paris and Washington Insurance
