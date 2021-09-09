2021 Mercer County Fair sale

By -
0
10
Grand Champion Steer
Ryan Deschand sold his grand champion steer for $3/pound to Fairview Swiss Cheese At the 2020 Mercer County Fair.

4-H Livestock Sale

August 6, 2021
Sale total: $111,742.14
Lots: 131

HOGS

Lots: 66
Average: $3.17/pound with champions; $3.17/pound without

Grand champion market hog: Zackary Gardner
Bid: $3.50/pound Buyer: 275 pounds
Buyer: Rader Hoof Trimming and Westford Milling Company

Reserve champion market hog: Alivia Miller
Bid: $2.50/pound Weight: 276 pound
Buyer: Hittle Heating & Cooling

LAMB

Lots: 13
Average: $6.04/pound with champions;  $4.88/pound without

Grand champion market lamb: Ryan Deschand
Bid: $16/pound Weight: 133 pounds
Buyer: D’Onofrio’s Food Center

Reserve champion market lamb: Kaiden Roberts
Bid: $8.50/pound Weight: 134 pounds
Buyer: Hunter Hays

BEEF

Lots: 8
Average: $3.53/pound with champions; $3.62/pound without

Grand champion market beef: Zackary Gardner
Bid: $4/pound Weight: 1,418 pounds
Buyer:  Timbercreek Restaurant and Fat Eddy’s

Reserve champion market beef: Brooke Schreiber
Bid: $2.50/pound Weight: 1,391 pounds
Buyer: Howard & Son Meat Packing and DJ’s Smokehouse

GOAT

Lots: 14
Average: $7.91/pound with champions; $6.25/pound without

Grand champion market goat: Chance Rains
Bid: $21/pound Weight: 98 pounds
Buyer: D’Onofrio’s Food Center

Reserve champion market goat: Audrey Lawrence
Bid: $10/pound Weight: 100 pounds
Buyer: Watson’s Inc. McCullough Grain

RABBIT

Lots: 11
Average: $5.41/pound with champions; $3.73/pound without

Grand champion market rabbit project: Richard Feng
Bid: $12.50/pound Weight: 6.20 pounds
Buyer: Coolspring Corn Maze and Newton Financial Service

Reserve champion market rabbit: Shylah Thieleman
Bid: $20/pound Weight: 4.9 pounds
Buyer:  Coolspring Corn Maze and Newton Financial Service

POULTRY

Lots: 19
Averages: $7.10/pound with champions; $6.53/pound without

Grand champion market poultry project: Addison Olson
Bid: $12.50/pound Weight: 29 pounds
Buyer: Whispering Pines Vet Service

Reserve champion market poultry project: Alexie Cameron
Bid: $9/pound Weight: 29 pounds
Buyer: Coolspring Corn Maze and Newton Financial Service

4-H Cheese Auction and Dairy Beef Sale

August 2, 2021

CHEESE

Sale total: $9,025
Lots: 19
Average:  $475

Highest cheese yield Winner: Makenna Mase
Bid: $425 Cheese Yield: 8.631
Buyer: Sandy Lake Mills

DAIRY BEEF

Sale total:  $4,875
Lots: 7
Average: $696.43

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

We are glad you have chosen to leave a comment. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated according to our comment policy.

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.