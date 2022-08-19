2022 Columbiana County Fair sale

By -
0
479
Grand Champion Market Hog
Lainey Mercure's grand champion market hog sold for $30/pound to Diamond Steel Constuction Co.

July 31-Aug. 7, 2022

Dairy Promotion Project

Average with champions: $2,750
Average without champions: $2,084.62
Overall sale total: $44,000

Grand champion: Lucas Zehentbauer
$3,700
Buyers: Carrollton Farmers Exchange, QLF, Dairy Farmers of America, Ag Pro, Global Pak, Renaissance Nutrition, and Progressive Dairy Systems-Nathaniel Guy

Reserve champion: Lizzie Kiko
$3,200
Buyer: Channel Seed and Wayne Savings

Total pounds champion: Kylie Holmes
$10,000
Buyer: Sandy and Beaver Insurance and Paris/Washington Insurance

Market Goat

Average with champions: $7.30/pound
Average without champions: $6.59/pound
Overall sale total: $6,553

Grand champion: Lilly Raber
$11.50/pound
Buyer: Connected Technologies

Reserve champion: Julianne Kallas
$9/pound
Buyer: Swickard Farms Ltd.

Dairy Goat Fudge

Average with champions: $538.89
Average without champions: $421.43
Overall sale total: $4,850

Grand champion: Owen Mayle
$1,150
Buyer: Ben and Kaitlyn Dickey

Reserve champion: Margaret Donkin
$750
Buyer: K&S Millwrights

Market Steer

Average with champions: $4.04/pound
Average without champions $3.85/pound
Overall sale total $413,855.50

Grand champion: Davin Koons
$12.50 /pound
Buyer: Hickey Metal Fabrication

Reserve champion: Kaitlyn Black
$10/pound
Buyer: Sarchione Chevrolet

Dairy Beef Feeder

Average with champions: $5.01/pound
Average without champions: $5.02/pound
Overall sale total: $193,831.25

Grand champion: Seth Blake
$4/pound
Buyers: Rogers Community Auction, Ag Pro and Carrollton Farmers Exchange

Reserve champion: Grace Hall
$5/pound
Buyer: Sarchione Chevrolet

Market Hogs

Average with champions: $8.76/pound
Average without champions: $8.41/pound
Overall sale total: $329,357.25

Grand champion: Lainey Mercure
$30/pound
Buyer: Diamond Steel Constuction Co.

Reserve champion: Cam Cope
$22/pound
Buyer: Eichler Propane

Market Lambs

Average with champions: $6.78/pound
Average without champions: $6.15/pound
Overall sale total: $33,262.50

Grand champion: Olivia Grubb
$14/pound
Buyer: The Williams Company

Reserve champion: Isabella Pirogowicz
$11/pound
Buyer: K&S Millwrights Inc.

Market Poultry

Average with champions: $170.69/head
Average without champions: $160.19/head
Overall sale total: $14,850

Grand champion: Kaitlyn Kuzemchak
$300/head
Buyer: Tipsy Farmer Winery

Reserve champion: Lincoln Wallace
$325/head
Buyer: Consumers National Bank

Market Rabbit Pens

Average with champions: $127.22/head
Average without champions: $106.43/head
Overall sale total: $3,435

Grand champion: LilyAnn Bonar
$250/head
Buyer: Coffield’s Construction

Reserve champion: Daisy Day
$150/head
Buyer: Baker’s Golden Dairy and Kasey Swope

Market Rabbit Fryer

Average with champions: $98.24
Average without champions: $73.33
Overall sale total: $1,085

Grand champion: Daisy Day
$300
Buyer: Mackenzie Chestnut Photography

Reserve champion: Amelia David
$125
Buyer: A Feel for Life Massotheropy

Market Turkey

Average with champions: $388.64
Average without champions: $362.74
Overall sale total: $21,375

Grand champion: Case Rettig
$1,350
Buyer: Richardson Monuments

Reserve champion: Olivia McCulley
$800
Buyer: Rogers Mill Inc.

2022 Columbiana County Fair Sale
1 of 28
Grand Champion Carcass Hog
Faith Berger's grand champion carcass hog sold for $15/pound.
Grand Champion Carcass Lamb
Samantha Kallas' grand champion carcass lamb sold for $7/pound.
Grand Champion Fryer Rabbit
Daisy Day's grand champion fryer rabbit sold for $300 to Mackenzie Chestnut Photography.
Grand Champion Market Hog
Lainey Mercure's grand champion market hog sold for $30/pound to Diamond Steel Constuction Co.
Grand Champion Market Lamb
Olivia Grubb's grand champion market lamb sold for $14/pound to The Williams Company.
Grand Champion Market Goat
Lilly Raber's grand champion market goat sold for $11.50/pound to Connected Technologies.
Reserve Champion Market Hog
Cam Cope's reserve champion market hog sold for $22/pound to Eichler Propane.
Reserve Champion Carcass Hog
Rilee Hoppel's reserve champion carcass hog sold for $18/pound.
Reserve Champion Carcass Lamb
Allie Boyd's reserve champion carcass lamb sold for $17/pound.
Reserve Champion Market Poultry
Lincoln Wallace's reserve champion market poultry sold for $325/head to Consumers National Bank.
Grand Champion Dairy Promotion
Lucas Zehentbauer had the Columbiana County grand champion dairy promotion project. His bakset sold for $3,700 to Ag Pro, Carrollton Farmers Exchange, Renaissance Nutrition, Global Pak and Progressive Dairy Systems.
Grand Champion Carcass Steer
Myla French's grand champion carcass steer sold for $7.50/pound to Envelope One.
Grand Champion Dairy Beef Feeder
Seth Blake's grand champion beef feeder sold for $4/pound to Rogers Community Auction, Ag Pro and Carrollton Farmers Exchange.
LilyAnn Bonar's grand champion market rabbit pen sold for $250/head to Coffield's Construction.
Grand Champion Steer
Davin Koons' grand champion steer sold for $12.50/pound to Hickey Metal Fabrication.
Grand Champion Market Poultry
Kaitlyn Kuzemchak's grand champion market poultry sold for $300/head to Tipsy Farmer Winery.
Grand Champion Market Turkey
Case Rettig's grand champion market turkey sold for $1,350 to Richardson Monuments.
Reserve Champion Carcass Steer
Garrett Timmons' reserve champion carcass steer sold for $6.50/pound to Eichler Propane.
Reserve Champion Dairy Beef Feeder
Grace Hall's reserve champion dairy beef sold for $5/pound to Sarchione Chevrolet.
Reserve Champion Market Steer
Kaitlyn Black's reserve champion market steer sold for $10/pound to Sarchione Chevrolet.
Reserve Champion Dairy Promotion
Lizzie Kiko had the reserve champion dairy promotion project. The dairy basket sold for $3,200 to Channel Seeds and Wayne Savings.
Reserve Champion Dairy Goat Fudge
Margaret Donkin's reserve champion dairy goat fudge sold for $750 to K&S Millwrights.
Reserve Champion Lamb
Isabella Pirogowicz's reserve champion market lamb sold for $11/pound to K&S Millwrights Inc.
Reserve Champion Market Rabbit Fryer
Amelia David's reserve champion market rabbit fryer sold for $125 to A Feel for Life Massotheropy.
Reserve Champion Market Goat
Julianne Kallas' reserve champion market goat sold for $9/pound to Swickard Farms Ltd.
Grand Champion Total Cheese Pounds
Kylie Holmes sold her grand champion total cheese pounds basket for $10,000 to Paris Washington Insurance and Sandy and Beaver Insurance companies.
Reserve Champion Market Turkey
Olivia McCulley's reserve champion market turkey sold for $800 to Rogers Mill Inc.
Grand Champion Dairy Goat Fudge
Owen Mayle's grand champion dairy goat fudge sold for $1,150 to Ben and Kaitlyn Dickey.

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

We are glad you have chosen to leave a comment. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated according to our comment policy.

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.