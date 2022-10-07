2022 Guernsey County Fair Sale

Sept. 16
Sale Total: $1,011,183.93
Lots: 478
STEERS
Number of Market Lots: 23
Grand champion: Carter McCauley
Bid: $11/pound
Weight: 1,350 pounds
Buyer: Bruner Land Co.
Reserve champion: Madison Paden
Bid: $10.50/pound
Weight: 1,410 pounds
Buyer: Capstone Holdings
DAIRY BEEF FEEDERS
Number of Market Lots: 31
Grand champion: Lincoln Miller
Bid: $6.75/pound
Weight: 535 pounds
Buyer: Ken & Sandra Shugert
Reserve champion: Owen Ripley
Bid: $12.50/pound
Weight 570 pounds
Buyer: Charles & Margaret Henry
HOGS
Number of Lots: 189
Grand champion: Haidyn Beros
Bid: $30/pound
Weight: 280 pounds
Buyer: FMJ Indoor Range
Reserve champion: Macallan Cacioppo
Bid: $11/pound
Weight: 265 pounds
Buyer: Doris Fuller & Dr. Deanna Fuller
DAIRY GOATS
Number of Lots: 29
Grand champion: Jude Kinnan
Bid: $1,500
Buyer: Lowry Metals Recycling
Reserve champion: Jude Kinnan
Bid: $1,400
Buyer: Batesville Sportsman Club & Enviro Turf
BOER GOATS
Number of Lots: 69
Grand champion: Danielle Brill
Bid: $3,400
Buyer: T Oliver Trucking & Parnell & Associates
Reserve champion: Jared Steward
Bid: $2,200
Buyer: Bi-Con Services
MARKET LAMBS
Number of Lots: 18
Grand champion: Rylee Starcher
Bid: $2,000
Buyer: Patty’s Pig Palace
Reserve champion: Alyssa Steward
Bid: $2,000
Buyer: Bliss Veterinary Services
POULTRY
Number of Pens of Three: 52
Grand champion: Peyton Rogers
Bid: $2,600
Buyer: Capstone Holdings
Reserve champion: Mac Haug
Bid: $1,800
Buyer: Don Jones, State Rep. 95th District
RABBITS
Number of Pens of Three: 40
Grand champion: Kayleigh Denman
Bid: $3,200
Buyer: Capstone Holding
Reserve champion: Lilly Kinney
Bid: $1,600
Buyer: Cedar Ridge Behavioral Health Solutions
MARKET DUCKS
Number of Lots: 5
Grand champion: Marcus Casey
Bid: $1,300
Buyer: Lowry Metals Recycling
Reserve champion: Mac Haug
Bid: $800
Buyer: Batesville Sportsman Club
MARKET TURKEY
Number of Lots: 9
Grand champion: Ethan St.Clair
Bid: $4,050
Buyers: 360 Burger, Bear’s Den Steak House, Donald W. Beckett, Mark Mozena, Shelly &Sands, Inc.
Reserve champion: Carter Forshey
Bid: $2,200
Buyers: Raymond Heston Living Trust, Southeastern Ohio Counseling Center, Co-Alliance Corp., Cambridge Used Cars, Orme Do It Best Hardware, Stillion Contracting and W. B. Green Insurance
DAIRY BASKETS
7 baskets sold for: $29,450
Auctioneers: Jason Miller, Steve Jagger, Brian Miller, Casey Raber and Tyler Faulk
