2022 Guernsey County Fair Sale

By -
0
187
Grand Champion Market Poultry
Peyton Rogers's grand champion market poultry sold for $2,600 to Capstone Holdings.

Sept. 16
Sale Total: $1,011,183.93
Lots: 478

STEERS

Number of Market Lots: 23

Grand champion: Carter McCauley
Bid: $11/pound
Weight: 1,350 pounds
Buyer: Bruner Land Co.

Reserve champion: Madison Paden
Bid: $10.50/pound
Weight: 1,410 pounds
Buyer: Capstone Holdings

DAIRY BEEF FEEDERS

Number of Market Lots: 31

Grand champion: Lincoln Miller
Bid: $6.75/pound
Weight: 535 pounds
Buyer: Ken & Sandra Shugert

Reserve champion: Owen Ripley
Bid: $12.50/pound
Weight 570 pounds
Buyer: Charles & Margaret Henry

HOGS

Number of Lots: 189

Grand champion: Haidyn Beros
Bid: $30/pound
Weight: 280 pounds
Buyer: FMJ Indoor Range

Reserve champion: Macallan Cacioppo
Bid: $11/pound
Weight: 265 pounds
Buyer: Doris Fuller & Dr. Deanna Fuller

DAIRY GOATS

Number of Lots: 29

Grand champion: Jude Kinnan
Bid: $1,500
Buyer: Lowry Metals Recycling

Reserve champion: Jude Kinnan
Bid: $1,400
Buyer: Batesville Sportsman Club & Enviro Turf

BOER GOATS

Number of Lots: 69

Grand champion: Danielle Brill
Bid: $3,400
Buyer: T Oliver Trucking & Parnell & Associates

Reserve champion: Jared Steward
Bid: $2,200
Buyer: Bi-Con Services

MARKET LAMBS

Number of Lots: 18

Grand champion: Rylee Starcher
Bid: $2,000
Buyer: Patty’s Pig Palace

Reserve champion: Alyssa Steward
Bid: $2,000
Buyer: Bliss Veterinary Services

POULTRY

Number of Pens of Three: 52

Grand champion: Peyton Rogers
Bid: $2,600
Buyer: Capstone Holdings

Reserve champion: Mac Haug
Bid: $1,800
Buyer: Don Jones, State Rep. 95th District

RABBITS

Number of Pens of Three: 40

Grand champion: Kayleigh Denman
Bid: $3,200
Buyer: Capstone Holding

Reserve champion: Lilly Kinney
Bid: $1,600
Buyer: Cedar Ridge Behavioral Health Solutions

MARKET DUCKS

Number of Lots: 5

Grand champion: Marcus Casey
Bid: $1,300
Buyer: Lowry Metals Recycling

Reserve champion: Mac Haug
Bid: $800
Buyer: Batesville Sportsman Club

MARKET TURKEY

Number of Lots: 9

Grand champion: Ethan St.Clair
Bid: $4,050
Buyers: 360 Burger, Bear’s Den Steak House, Donald W. Beckett, Mark Mozena, Shelly &Sands, Inc.

Reserve champion: Carter Forshey
Bid: $2,200
Buyers: Raymond Heston Living Trust, Southeastern Ohio Counseling Center, Co-Alliance Corp., Cambridge Used Cars, Orme Do It Best Hardware, Stillion Contracting and W. B. Green Insurance

DAIRY BASKETS

7 baskets sold for: $29,450

Auctioneers: Jason Miller, Steve Jagger, Brian Miller, Casey Raber and Tyler Faulk

