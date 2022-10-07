2022 Guernsey County Fair Sale

Sept. 16

Sale Total: $1,011,183.93

Lots: 478

STEERS

Number of Market Lots: 23

Grand champion: Carter McCauley

Bid: $11/pound

Weight: 1,350 pounds

Buyer: Bruner Land Co.

Reserve champion: Madison Paden

Bid: $10.50/pound

Weight: 1,410 pounds

Buyer: Capstone Holdings

DAIRY BEEF FEEDERS

Number of Market Lots: 31

Grand champion: Lincoln Miller

Bid: $6.75/pound

Weight: 535 pounds

Buyer: Ken & Sandra Shugert

Reserve champion: Owen Ripley

Bid: $12.50/pound

Weight 570 pounds

Buyer: Charles & Margaret Henry

HOGS

Number of Lots: 189

Grand champion: Haidyn Beros

Bid: $30/pound

Weight: 280 pounds

Buyer: FMJ Indoor Range

Reserve champion: Macallan Cacioppo

Bid: $11/pound

Weight: 265 pounds

Buyer: Doris Fuller & Dr. Deanna Fuller

DAIRY GOATS

Number of Lots: 29

Grand champion: Jude Kinnan

Bid: $1,500

Buyer: Lowry Metals Recycling

Reserve champion: Jude Kinnan

Bid: $1,400

Buyer: Batesville Sportsman Club & Enviro Turf

BOER GOATS

Number of Lots: 69

Grand champion: Danielle Brill

Bid: $3,400

Buyer: T Oliver Trucking & Parnell & Associates

Reserve champion: Jared Steward

Bid: $2,200

Buyer: Bi-Con Services

MARKET LAMBS

Number of Lots: 18

Grand champion: Rylee Starcher

Bid: $2,000

Buyer: Patty’s Pig Palace

Reserve champion: Alyssa Steward

Bid: $2,000

Buyer: Bliss Veterinary Services

POULTRY

Number of Pens of Three: 52

Grand champion: Peyton Rogers

Bid: $2,600

Buyer: Capstone Holdings

Reserve champion: Mac Haug

Bid: $1,800

Buyer: Don Jones, State Rep. 95th District

RABBITS

Number of Pens of Three: 40

Grand champion: Kayleigh Denman

Bid: $3,200

Buyer: Capstone Holding

Reserve champion: Lilly Kinney

Bid: $1,600

Buyer: Cedar Ridge Behavioral Health Solutions

MARKET DUCKS

Number of Lots: 5

Grand champion: Marcus Casey

Bid: $1,300

Buyer: Lowry Metals Recycling

Reserve champion: Mac Haug

Bid: $800

Buyer: Batesville Sportsman Club

MARKET TURKEY

Number of Lots: 9

Grand champion: Ethan St.Clair

Bid: $4,050

Buyers: 360 Burger, Bear’s Den Steak House, Donald W. Beckett, Mark Mozena, Shelly &Sands, Inc.

Reserve champion: Carter Forshey

Bid: $2,200

Buyers: Raymond Heston Living Trust, Southeastern Ohio Counseling Center, Co-Alliance Corp., Cambridge Used Cars, Orme Do It Best Hardware, Stillion Contracting and W. B. Green Insurance

DAIRY BASKETS

7 baskets sold for: $29,450

Auctioneers: Jason Miller, Steve Jagger, Brian Miller, Casey Raber and Tyler Faulk

2022 Guernsey County Fair Sale 1 of 20